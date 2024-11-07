Black Friday sale preview at Walmart – the best deals I'd buy starting at just $10

Walmart has just unveiled more deals in its 2024 Black Friday ad. The retailer first gave us a sneak peek of its hottest deals back in October, and now they've rolled out more offers, giving you a preview of Walmart's first Black Friday sale.

Walmart's early Black Friday deals will begin online on Monday, November 11 with Walmart Plus members gaining early access at noon ET – deals will be available to everyone at 5 PM ET. These offers will be available in stores on Friday, November 15. The retailer will hold an official Black Friday sale on Monday, November 25, and in stores on November 29 (Black Friday).

Now onto the good stuff, the deals. You can read about Walmart's first roll-out of its Black Friday ad, which included tech deals, vacuums, and best-selling toys, to name a few. Today's Black Friday ad includes a 75-inch 4K smart TV for $378, a wet/dry vacuum for just $39, and Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop for $429.

Below is a full list of Walmart's Black Friday deals, followed by today's top offers, which I recommend shopping for now. A few highlights include a rare and impressive 50% discount on a Walmart Plus membership, this Onson robot vacuum mop combo for an incredible price of $107.99, and this 15.6-inch HP laptop for only $199.

2024 Walmart Black Friday Ad

75-inch TCL 4K Roku TV: $378 (Special Buy)

$378 (Special Buy) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6 inch FHD Touch Laptop: $429 (save $170)

$429 (save $170) 12V Porsche 718 Spyder Powered Ride On: $169.99 (save $120)

$169.99 (save $120) Hart 6 Gallon 5 HP Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Vacuum: $39 (Special Buy)

$39 (Special Buy) Beautiful 14-piece Knife Set: $38.88 (special buy)

$38.88 (special buy) Homedics Hot and Cold Percussion Massage Gun: $36.36 (save $13.62)

$36.36 (save $13.62) Baby Trend Venture 4-wheel Stroller Travel System: $119 (save $50)

$119 (save $50) MaxKare Foot Spa Bath Massager: $29.99 (save $64)

$29.99 (save $64) Allswell Scented 4 - Wick Spa Candle: $10 (special buy)

$10 (special buy) Contixo 10" Android Kids Tablet & Smart Watch Bundle: $76.99 (save $57)

$76.99 (save $57) Toy Dyson Supersonic Styling Set: $19.50 (save $10.50)

$19.50 (save $10.50) Franklin Pickleball Set: $25 (special buy)

$25 (special buy) Mainstays Propane Gas Outdoor Freestanding Patio Heater: $97 (save $30)

$97 (save $30) Treetopia Heritage Balsam Spruce, 6ft.: $269 (save $90)

Today's 15 best Walmart deals ahead of Black Friday

Walmart Plus: save 50% on an annual membership

You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $55 now $49 at Walmart

The best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker is on sale for only $49. That's just $10 more than the record low and the best price we've seen all year. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless InkJet Printer: was $99 now $59 at Walmart

A printer from a reputable brand like Canon for just $59 is an absolute steal ahead of Black Friday. The compact Canon Pixma printer features auto two-sided printing, an auto document feeder for multi-page scanning, and built-in Fax functionality.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $59 at Walmart

Ninja's four-quart air fryer has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's pre-Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $97 at Walmart

This exact model was a best-seller at last year's Walmart Black Friday sale, and it's currently marked down to $97.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless: was $179 now $99 at Walmart

These Beats headphones were the first fruits of Apple's deal to buy the Beats brand. According to our Beats Solo 3 review, they maintain their level of quality with energetic and punchy sound, solid Bluetooth, and excellent wireless stability. Today's Black Friday-like deal is a record-low price and beats Amazon's current offer.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $107.97 at Walmart

This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $108 - a price that will be hard to beat come Black Friday.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $169.99 now $126.99 at Walmart

The Ninja Foodi air fryer is another Black Friday favorite, and Walmart has the 8-quart appliance on sale for $126.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket air fryer that can quickly prepare multiple foods at once.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

This HP 14t is an excellent buy at $199 if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and speedy 128GB SSD.

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $428 now $378 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another excellent big-screen budget option ahead of Black Friday and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box. Is it likely to be the best TV in the world? No, but this is a cost-effective option if you’re looking for a cheap TV for casual viewing.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.