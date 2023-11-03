Black Friday is three weeks away - here are the 71 best deals to shop right now
Shop early sales on TVs, mattresses, toys, appliances and more
While the official Black Friday date is three weeks from now, there are plenty of deals to shop right now, thanks to early sales from retailers like Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Lowe's. That means that you can grab a really good deal on in-demand products like appliances, OLED TVs, kitchen appliances, clothing, toys, and more. As a seasoned deals editor from TechRadar, I've scoured the web to bring you the 71 best Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
While the adage is that retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for November 24, in recent years, retailers have launched early sales, allowing consumers to spread out their holiday shopping and avoid the madness of Black Friday proper. Some of today's best sales include big-screen 4K TVs from Best Buy starting at just $369.99, 50% off Amazon devices with prices from just $17.99, and premium brand DreamCloud is offering 40% off all mattresses.
Below, I've listed today's very best Black Friday deals, followed by the top sales in popular categories like TVs, Apple devices, clothing, toys, appliances, and mattresses. Keep in mind that many of today's offers include record-low prices, and you might not find a better offer at the official Black Friday deals event.
The best Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off AirPods, clothing, OLED TVs, air fryers
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gift ideas: gifts for the whole family starting at $14.99
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas and more
- Samsung: up to $1,800 off TVs, phones and more
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Walmart: $800 off mattresses, 4K TVs, vacuums & clothing
Black Friday deals: TVs
- Amazon: Fire TVs from $79.99, plus deals from LG, Samsung & Insignia
- Best Buy: Early Black Friday TV deals - record-low prices on 65-inch TVs
- Best-selling TV: Amazon 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $269.99
- Cheap TV: the Insignia 24-inch HD smart TV is on sale for just $64 at Best Buy
- LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV: down to a new record-low price of $1,399 at Walmart
- OLED TVs: up to $1,000 off Samsung, Sony & LG at Best Buy
- Samsung: Black Friday deals with up to $2,000 off Samsung NEO QLED TVs
- Target: Black Friday deals from brands like LG, Vizio & TCL from $99
- Walmart: you can get a 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $298
Black Friday deals: Apple devices
- AirPods Pro 2: get the earbuds for a record-low of $189.99 at Amazon
- Apple: free engraving, plus trade-in offers on the iPhone, iPads & more
- Amazon: record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch & MacBooks
- Best Buy: early Black Friday deals on the iPhone, MacBooks and AirPods
- iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): on sale for $249 at Amazon - the lowest-ever price
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at Best Buy
- Walmart: $249 iPad, $129 Apple Watch, $99 AirPods, $849 iPhone and more
Black Friday deals: Appliances
- Amazon: Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, Instant Pot and KitcheAid from $49.99
- Best Buy: Black Friday deals from KitchenAid, Kinja, Keurig & Nespresso
- Cheap air fryer: the 4.2-quart Bella Pro Series air fryer is on sale for $29.99
- Dyson: save up to $200 on Dyson's best-selling stick vacuums at Best Buy
- Home Depot: Black Friday savings on major appliances - save over $2,000
- Keurig: save up to 50% off Keurig's best-selling coffee makers at Amazon
- Lowe's: Black Friday deals are live - save up to $1,000 on major appliances
- Robot vacuums: record-low prices from Roomba, Shark, and Roborock
- Target: early Black Friday deals are live - save 40% on kitchen appliances
- Vacuums: deals from Dyson, Bissell, Shark, Hoover, and Roomba from $28.99
- Walmart: $100 off Keurig, air fryers, Crockpot, KitchenAid & more
Black Friday deals: Laptops
- Amazon: cheap laptop deals from HP, Apple, Lenovo & more from $189.99
- Best Buy: record-low prices on MacBooks, Chromebooks, tablets & Dell
- Dell: save up to $700 on Dell's best-selling laptops - XPS, Inspiron & Alienware
- Gaming laptops: save up to $450 off HP, Acer, MSI, ASUS & Dell at Best Buy
- HP Chromebook: get the 14-inch HP Chromebook for $199.99 at Walmart
- MacBooks: record-low prices from Amazon, with prices starting at $749.99
- Newegg: Black Friday prices on gaming laptops, storage & components
- Walmart: cheap Acer, HP, Lenovo & Asus laptops starting at just $89.99
Black Friday deals: Toys
- Amazon: 60% off best-selling toys - Star Wars, Barbie & Magnetic tiles
- Barbie: deals on Barbie dolls, accessories, clothing & more at Target
- Gifts under $25: action figures, Paw Patrol, Lego & Barbie from Walmart
- Lego: a huge selection of Legos for all ages from $14.99 at Amazon
- Target: early Black Friday deals on books, action figures, dolls, Legos & more
- Tonies: save 15% off Tonies starter sets & accessories at Target
- Walmart: save up to 40% on playhouses, bikes, dolls, scooters & more
Black Friday deals: Clothing
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Amazon: viral clothing trends for the whole family starting at $14.99
- Gap: 50% off sweaters, flannels, and sweatshirts, plus an extra 50% off sale
- Macy's: extra 30% off sitewide + 15% off makeup and fragrances
- Nike: 40% off Nike running shoes, leggings, hoodies and t-shirts for everyone
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas and more
- REI: up to 50% off Patagonia, Adidas, HOKA & The North Face
- Target: Christmas family pajamas starting at just $10
- Revolve: up to 60% off jeans, boots, dresses, tops from designer brands
- Walmart: robes, jeans, dresses, PJs, shoes, accessories for the whole family
Black Friday deals: Mattresses
- Bear: 35% off all mattresses, plus two free pillows with your order
- Casper: up to 25% off mattresses, plus up to 50% off sitewide
- DreamCloud: 40% off mattresses - prices starting at $449
- Helix: 20% off sitewide + two free dream pillows
- Mattress Firm: save up to $700 on mattresses, plus a free adjustable base
- Nectar: flash sale - 40% off everything, great value memory foam mattresses
- Saatva: 15% off orders over $1k, up to $418 off the Classic
- Simba: save up to 55% off best-selling hybrid mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: 30% off Cloud and Breeze lines, plus $300 in free accessories
You can see more bargains our our Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup and see more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals.
