Black Friday is three weeks away - here are the 71 best deals to shop right now

News
By Mackenzie Frazier
published

Shop early sales on TVs, mattresses, toys, appliances and more

Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

While the official Black Friday date is three weeks from now, there are plenty of deals to shop right now, thanks to early sales from retailers like Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Lowe's. That means that you can grab a really good deal on in-demand products like appliances, OLED TVs, kitchen appliances, clothing, toys, and more. As a seasoned deals editor from TechRadar, I've scoured the web to bring you the 71 best Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.

While the adage is that retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for November 24, in recent years, retailers have launched early sales, allowing consumers to spread out their holiday shopping and avoid the madness of Black Friday proper. Some of today's best sales include big-screen 4K TVs from Best Buy starting at just $369.99, 50% off Amazon devices with prices from just $17.99, and premium brand DreamCloud is offering 40% off all mattresses.

Below, I've listed today's very best Black Friday deals, followed by the top sales in popular categories like TVs, Apple devices, clothing, toys, appliances, and mattresses. Keep in mind that many of today's offers include record-low prices, and you might not find a better offer at the official Black Friday deals event.

The best Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals: TVs

LG C2 OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday deals: Apple devices

Apple iPhone 14 Pro full back

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Black Friday deals: Appliances

The Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160 next to a plate of chips cooked in it

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Black Friday deals: Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 on a coffee table

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Black Friday deals: Toys

A person playing with VR Lego while wearing the Meta Quest 3

(Image credit: Meta)

Black Friday deals: Clothing

Clothing sale

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Black Friday deals: Mattresses

The Tempur-Pedic Original Mattress

(Image credit: Tempur)

You can see more bargains our our Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup and see more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.