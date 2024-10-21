Best Buy announces its Black Friday sale: here are 13 holiday deals you can shop now

Best Buy has officially announced its highly anticipated 2024 Black Friday sale dates. The retailer will kick off the upcoming Black Friday deals event with a series of sales starting November 8 and new doorbuster deals every Friday.



That means you can shop early Black Friday deals in a few weeks, with record-low prices from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Dell, Sony, and Fitbit. The official Best Buy Black Friday sale will take place on November 21, and its Cyber Monday deals will start on December 1.



Unlike other retailers, you can shop Best Buy's early Black Friday deals without worrying about an item discounted further on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The retailer has a Black Friday price match guarantee, which means if the price of an item drops further during the holiday season, Best Buy will match it.



While we wait for Best Buy Black Friday deals, the retailer has a holiday sale happening right now with discounts on best-selling gifts. I've rounded up the 13 best deals below, including TVs, appliances, headphones, Apple devices, and laptops.

Best Buy holiday sale: the 13 best deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera 4, two cameras: was $179.99 now $98.99 at Best Buy

The 4th generation outdoor security camera system features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and enhanced motion detection. Ahead of its Black Friday sale, Best Buy has the two-camera system for $98.99 - beating Amazon's current offer.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

The 2021 iPad mini would make a great holiday gift, and it's on sale for $399 at Best Buy. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $849, which is the best deal you can find right now. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

Greenworks 80-Volt Cordless Handheld Blower: was $249.99 now $169.99

Best Buy's holiday sale has the top-rated Greenworks cordless blower for $169.99 - a fantastic price. The 80V battery-powered blower delivers on-demand power and up to 170 MPH of high-velocity air speeds in a handheld compact design.

Appliances: save up to $1,000 on Frigidaire appliances

If you're looking to save on major appliances ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has up to $1,000 in savings on Frigidaire appliances, including refrigerators and ranges. Best Buy is also throwing up to $200 in e-Gift Cards with your purchase.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $249.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a $100 discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $349 now $199 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it doesn't cost much and can handle general browsing and schoolwork. It also prioritizes battery life and portability with its slim design, 15.6-inch display, and full-day battery life. Today's holiday deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $199.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $109.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV for just $74.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 2024 Crystal 4K TV will be a Black Friday best-seller, and Best Buy is offering the 50-inch model for just $249.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, over 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,299 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a Black Friday record-breaking price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded the TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's massive price cut.

