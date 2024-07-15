Best all-round DJI drone and controller down to record-low price for Prime Day
The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 drops to $1,239
Having flown a number of DJI drones over the years, I can attest to how impressive they are. DJI is regularly featured among our best drones and any deal that sees a price reduction on one of their drones should be seriously considered. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day we've spotted that the best all-rounder, the DJI Air 3 and Fly More Combo, is on sale at Amazon for $1,239 (was $1,549).
This is the lowest price it's ever been and included in the package are the excellent DJI Remote Controller 2 and three batteries for extended flight time. This gives you everything you need to get flying straight away and without fear that you're going to run out of precious battery juice.
Today's best DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo deal
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo: was $1,549 now $1,239 at Amazon
The DJI Air 3 is our favourite all-round, great-performing drone. The fact that this offer sees it paired with a DJI remote controller and three extra batteries makes it a great package deal. The drone has nifty dual-camera functionality and is a next-level experience for Mini 3 Pro users. With a 20% reduction and summer upon us, now is the perfect time to take to the skies and capture those gorgeous sunsets.
Our DJI Air 3 review describes this drone as a "nifty dual-camera" drone that hits the sweet spot of being relatively affordable yet still boasting top performance, great image quality, and a deep feature set. The new DJI RC 2 remote's external antennas have also greatly improved the range, especially in challenging environments for signal.
The image quality is classic DJI and second to none. If you're looking for jaw-dropping visuals from high vantage points, then the Air 3 delivers it all. Those currently flying the Mini 3 Pro might be tempted to upgrade because of better wind resistance, a 3x zoom, and features such as Waypoint Flight.
And while this is a good deal, just be aware that a potential bill banning DJI drones is making its way through the halls of US Congress. It seems unclear what impact it will have on already-sold drones, so if you buy now, you should have no issue continuing to use your drone. But, it's a situation to monitor.
If you want to browse more options and DJI is the only manufacturer you're interested in, then we even have a guide for the best DJI drones. You can also shop for more bargains in our Amazon Prime Day deals guides.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.