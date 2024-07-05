Apple's 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pros are now $300 off ahead of Prime Day

Best Buy still has a couple of summer sales up its sleeve ahead of this year's Prime Day deals event, including one on select iPads. You can get an 11-inch Apple iPad Pro for $699 (was $999) and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro for $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy.

These are the prices for the 4th generation 11-inch and 6th generation 12.9-inch (sometimes listed as 13-inch) iPad Pros with Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities. Despite the different generations, they are both equipped with the M2 chip. The M4-equipped iPads launched this spring, which might be why these are on sale. Even so, a couple hundred-dollar discount isn't anything to scoff at for a device that's still fairly new. If you need them to be even cheaper, you can get the Wi-Fi-only versions.

Today's best iPad deals ahead of Prime Day

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro, M2 Chip with Wi-Fi + Cellular: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro shares many features with its 13-inch alternative. Apple's ProMotion technology, P3 wide color, and True Tone work together with the liquid retina display and antireflective coating to support vivid visuals no matter where you are. In addition to its commitment to aesthetics, the iPad Pro runs on the M2 chip, a powerful chipset that includes an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and 8 GB of RAM. Storage space ranges between 128 GB and 512 GB.

13-Inch Apple iPad Pro, M2 Chip with Wi-Fi + Cellular: was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy

Thanks to its larger size and liquid retina XDR display, the 13-inch (read: 12.9-inch) iPad Pro features higher resolutions and longer battery life than the 11-inch one. It shares the same image-enhancing features as its smaller counterpart. The M2 chip, its two-in-one 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and 8 GB of RAM can capably multitask and handle photo and video editing and gaming. Storage space ranges between 128 GB and 512 GB.

These iPads offer 128 GB to 512 GB depending on your needs. If you're an app fiend, you'll definitely want at least 256 GB. The cheapest is 128 GB of storage. However, specific upgrades have a higher discount to account for the price difference (i.e. the 11-inch iPad Pro with 512 GB has a $400 discount instead of $300).

You can read more about this particular model in our iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) review. At the time, it was the "best pro tablet on the planet," a moniker that doesn't simply disappear after Apple drops its latest model. If you're curious about the 2024 iPad Pro, you can compare the iPad Pro (2024) vs iPad Pro (2022) before committing to a purchase.