Amazon's Prime Day best-sellers are back: shop early deals starting at $17.99

Amazon Prime Day is back. The retailer is launching a second sale on October 8 and 9, and many of the best-sellers from this year's first Prime Day event back in July are already on sale today. You can score record-low prices on top-selling smart home devices, home items, tablets, and vacuums, starting at just $17.99.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals



As a deals editor who's covered Amazon Prime Day for six years, I've gone through today's early sale and hand-picked the 13 best deals. I've chosen my picks based on popularity during the July Prime Day sale and current sales price. While Amazon typically holds on to its biggest discounts for the official Prime Day sale, today's early deals are very good. A few highlights include the Blink Outdoor security camera on sale for $37.99, the lowest price we've ever seen, and the Fire HD 8 Tablet on sale for $59.99 - another record-low price.



Remember that, unlike Prime Day, today's early deals don't require an Amazon Prime membership - they're available to everyone. You can score an early bargain without worrying about your item selling out and avoid the madness of Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day best-sellers: today's 13 top deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini has been a best-seller at Prime Day since its release, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Hilife Steamer for Clothes: was $45.99 now $24.69 at Amazon

The Hilife portable steam was a surprise hit at the July Prime Day sale, and it's currently on sale at Amazon for just $24.69. The top-rated steamer features a compact, lightweight design with a nine-foot cord, so you don't have to be near an outlet to steam your clothes.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always among holiday best-sellers. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $24.99.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

This is by far the best early Prime Day deal. Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats the July Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Cosori Smart Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $49.97 at Amazon

Air fryers are always best-sellers during Prime Day, and Amazon has this top-rated Cosori model on sale for $49.97 - $5 more than the record-low price. The compact air fryer weighs less than five pounds and features four different cooking functions: air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Today's early Prime Day sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a massive 54% discount and a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $99.59 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately thanks to TikTok, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Little Green Pro on sale for $99.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The Ring Floodlight Camera has an impressive 40% discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever, beating Prime Day and Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $299 at Amazon

Apple products are hot-sellers during Prime Day and Amazon has Apple's 10.9 iPad on sale for a record-low price right now. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

You can also look forward to Amazon discounts at the upcoming Black Friday deals event.