Amazon's new James Webb Telescope partnership came just in time for this fantastic Echo Show 5 Kids Prime Day deal

Amazon's range of Echo Show devices are among the best smart displays on offer this Amazon Prime Day, especially the Echo Show 5 Kids 3rd gen which is now at £54.99 down from £99.99 at Amazon.

This deal comes just in time as Amazon joins forces with the European Space Agency (ESA) to bring the James Webb telescope images directly to selected Echo Show devices. The images are now available to view on the Echo Show 5 Kids by using the command "Alexa, what does space look like?".

But let's get into the deal itself. After being released in May 2023 the Echo Show 5 Kids 3rd gen smart display is already at its lowest price and, looking at its pricing history, it's likely we won't see another price drop like this for another few months after these Prime Day deals are over.

Kids' smart displays aren't just useful for video, music, and entertainment features, but they can be great smart home devices for things like homework and educational assistance, as its new James Webb addition suggests. As a parent, you'll be able to have full control over your child's use and can easily adjust the device's parental controls to ensure your kid isn't constantly glued to its screen.

Echo Show 5 Kids 3rd Gen: was £99.99 now £54.99 at Amazon At its lowest price yet, this deal on the Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a year subscription to Amazon Kids+, where your child can benefit from ad-free audiobooks, music, and video content in addition to Alexa skills. As a parent, you'll also have a say in what your child has access to on this smart display. Its parental controls are easy to navigate, allowing you to filter explicit songs and adjust volume levels and screen time - so you can have just as much fun controlling your kid's smart display as they will when using it.

While we haven't reviewed the Echo Show Kids 5, we've had hands on with the standard Echo Show 5 which we gave an adequate rating of 3.5 stars. Given it's not as advanced as models like the Echo Show 10, we were still pleased with it as an affordable option for a smart display - and for kids, its specs are more than enough.

It fits well in rooms such as bedrooms and offices with a 5.5" screen and 1.6" speaker, meaning its enough to fill smaller spaces with background noise. One of the only downsides is that it doesn't pack a YouTube app, however, you can still have access to the best streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video, of course.

The new James Webb telescope imagery is also available on the Echo Show 15, Echo Show 10, Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 - and some of those models are on offer, too.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon A reliable option for a smart home device if you're looking to take your smart home setup to your kitchen. Its support for Matter, responsive touch, and clear audio are just a few of the reasons why we gave it 4.5 stars in our review, bringing light to its companionship when providing recipes and entertainment during cooking hours.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Smaller in size than the Echo Show 8, this Echo Show model packs a 5.5" display screen making it a useful smart display for the smaller rooms in your home. The Echo Show 5 can double as a security camera, allowing you to check in by using the Alexa app wherever you are. If you're not too concerned about average audio quality then the Echo Show 5 is a satisfactory budget smart display.

Echo Show 10: was £259.99 now £179.00 at Amazon Though it's just £10 above its lowest price ever, it still makes for a great deal for our best premium smart display. The Echo Show 10 comes in handy if you rely on Alexa for video calls, and its 13MP camera offers a clear video call experience in addition to its automatic pan and zoom features. The last time it hit its lowest price was around Black Friday last year, so you could hold off for just a few more weeks, but best to snag one now if you're impatient.

