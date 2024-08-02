Amazon's Kindle Scribe Digital Notebook is back down to its Prime Day price

The Kindle Scribe is back to its Prime Day price, but it's at Best Buy instead of its home turf. You can get the Amazon Kindle Scribe with 16 GB and Basic Pen at Best Buy for $234.99 (was $339.99).

This is the Kindle Scribe's record-low price. While it fluctuates here and there, it hardly ever drops to this price. The only other time was a month ago during Prime Day, Amazon's personal "Black Friday." It enables users to not only read PDFs like the typical book-type Kindle but also annotate pages in PDFs and write in them like a notebook.

Today's best Amazon Kindle deal

Amazon Kindle Scribe Digital Notebook: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Kindle Scribe can store up to 16 GB of readable materials, including annotations and notes that you can take using its included Basic Pen. It's the perfect device for those who want to review documents on the go without the need for a full-fledged tablet. The Kindle Scribe's rechargeable battery can last days and features a growing customization list for fonts and pen options. This package includes a Basic Pen, USB-C charging cable, 5 replaceable tips, and a tip replacement tool.

In our Kindle Scribe review, TechRadar recommends it for those who want an e-reader and digital notebook without upgrading to the full utility of a tablet. The Kindle Scribe offers a good price for the stylus-toting E Ink tablet, a larger Kindle screen for reading, and a growing library of pen options since its launch. This is the 2022 Kindle Scribe model, which still received a 4 out of 5 when TechRadar re-reviewed it in 2024.

The Kindle Scribe features a 10-inch, 300-pi glare-free screen with battery life that can last for days. It can store up to 16 GB of PDFs, whether they are ebooks, notes, or other documents you'd want to review on an ereader. In addition to the Scribe itself, this purchase includes a free Basic Pen (the simpler version of the Kindle Premium Pen), a USB-C charging cable, 5 replacement tips, a tip replacement tool, and a built-in rechargeable battery.

