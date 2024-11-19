Amazon's Black Friday sale goes live later this week - here are 19 early deals I'd buy now
No need to wait for Thursday – shop record-low prices today
Get ready – Amazon's official 2024 Black Friday sale kicks off this Thursday through November 29 (Black Friday). Per the retailer's press release, the retailer will offer Black Friday deals on best-selling appliances, tech gadgets, beauty products, clothing, and toys from brands like Ninja, Sony, Beats, Lego, and Levi's.
While we wait for Amazon's official sale, which TechRadar will cover extensively, the retailer has early deals, which I've been highly impressed with. You can find record-low prices on TVs, iPads, robot vacuums, air fryers, and smart home devices. The deals are so good that I can't imagine you'll find better prices on most of the products listed below at Thursday's sale.
A few examples of today's early deals that I don't expect to budge include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $897.99, the Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $29.99, and Nespresso's best-selling Vertuo Pop Plus espresso maker on sale for $99.
Shop more of Amazon's early offers below, and check out our main Black Friday deals guide for more of today's top offers around the web.
Amazon's best early Black Friday deals I'd buy now
The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device for just $19 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price ahead of Black Friday, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and a long-lasting battery life.
Today's early Black Friday deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.
I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Instant Pot pressure cookers are a Black Friday favorite and a popular Christmas gift idea. This Duo 7-in-1 model is on sale for just $69.99, the lowest price we've seen this year. The Instant Pot Duo has seven appliances in one and includes functions like a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer.
This week's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
The ultra-light Bissell CleanView vacuum is compact, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. It also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $64.99 – a record-low price.
The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's pre-Black Friday deal is a massive 58% discount and a record-low price.
Bissell portable carpet cleaners have become the breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and the top-rated Little Green model is currently on sale for $81.49. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.
Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $109.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.
This is another product I already own and love – Ninja's top-rated 8-quart Foodi air fryer. Now on sale for its lowest price, the Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design that allows you to prepare multiple foods at once and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals.
This might be the best early Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.
Ever since my husband purchased the Oura Ring for himself, I've been itching to get my hands on one, and Amazon's rare price cut just pushed me to make the purchase. The highly-rated smart ring is packed with helpful features like illness prediction, an AI wellness assistant, and wellness scores, making it worth it, especially at this reduced price.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 65-inch 4K smart TV for its lowest price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $879.99.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $897.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.
LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $996.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
