Amazon UK has dozens of deals to kick off January 2025 – here are the 19 best offers

The new year is here and Amazon is already quick to keep the deals flowing in 2025 with its January sale. Although the offers aren't as vast as the ones I saw over Black Friday and Boxing Day, there are still dozens of deals available today across laptops, phones, smartwatches, appliances, video games and more. I've chosen my 19 favourites right here.

• See all of today's best deals at Amazon UK

A couple of the highlights include some of the top deals from the last couple of weeks, including £100 off the Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon, an Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush for £35 and a copy of EA Sports FC 25 for £29.99 on PS5.

But there are also some new additions, including this super-popular Ninja Air Fryer Pro for £98.98 (was £129.99) and the fitness-motivating Fitbit Sense 2 for £168 (was £269.99).

Check out more info on these offers below and the rest of my top picks from the January sale at Amazon UK. It's a smaller affair than I expected to kick off the year, but there are some great deals if you're looking to shop today.

Today's 19 best deals deals at Amazon UK

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Amazon sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £579.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was £299 now £197.49 at Amazon This is the best price I've ever seen on the unique Oura Ring that offers a whole host of health, fitness and sleep tracking features. It's compatible with iOS and Android, and has a battery life of up to seven days so it'll keep going for a while without needing a recharge.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Another year, another update to EA's all-consuming football sim – and it's perhaps just as unsurprising to see EA FC 25 get its first significant discount for Black Friday. In many respects its a reskin of last year's game, but with just enough changes and graphical tweaks to make it worthwhile. And who else would be on the cover but Jude Bellingham?

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99 now £168 at Amazon The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, with stress-management tools, sleep tracking and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. Plus, battery life is six or more days, it's water-resistant up to 50m and you get six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box. Amazon's current deal is definitely one to get on as it brings the wearable we awarded three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review back to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was £129.99 now £98.98 at Amazon Ninja's medium-capacity single-drawer Air Fryer Pro is now £30 off in the January sales at Amazon UK. Its compact size means it is ideal for portions for one or a couple, while the four preset cooking functions give you all the basic options you need for a variety of meals. It's a solid and straightforward air fryer from one of the major brands at a great price.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £62.10 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N are simply some of the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – and they're now even better value after this record-breaking discount. With premium audio and a solid 15 hours of battery life, there's nothing else out there that can compete at this price point if you want some general everyday buds that don't compromise on quality.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

Acer Aspire 3: was £399.99 now £329 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Amazon has a great offer on this mid-range laptop that boasts a 15.6-inch screen, an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a decent battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (24 Pack): was £18.99 now £14.49 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, especially for any new toys that have already run out of juice after some extended play time since Christmas Day.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon I don't think I'm rushing to make any ice cream in this weather but the Ninja Creami has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal is strong as it matches the cheapest price I've ever seen for the popular appliance.

JLab Go Air Pop Plus: was £24.99 now £17.49 at Amazon Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But I cannot stress enough that they're also surprisingly good for this ridiculously low asking price. For less than £20, you get rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity, awesome battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, plus pleasing audio performance on the go. It would be wild to expect more and this deal is by far the cheapest I've ever seen them to date.

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39 at Amazon We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this record-equalling low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods.

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: was £349.99 now £239 at Amazon This Honor Pad 9 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch tablet that does it all. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive 13-hour battery life, a smooth display and decent storage at 256GB. Overall, there isn't a better budget tablet deal out there right now – and you get a handy Bluetooth keyboard cover bundled in too.