Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 - 100+ deals ending soon you don't want to miss

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is almost at an end, but you still have a few hours to bag one of these best deals before midnight. To help make your last-minute shopping as easy as possible, we've got a straightforward roundup of all the top offers from all the major categories on this second Prime Day so you can avoid missing out.

Some of our favorite deals have already sold out but there are still dozens to choose from, including some record-low prices on TVs, headphones, smart home tech, cameras and more.

So, have a browse at what's still on offer now as this is your last chance to bag a bargain on the final day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Amazon Devices

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. There is a slightly upgraded newer version available but it costs twice as much and effectively does exactly the same job so we suggest snagging this for all your streaming needs.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: smart home

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: TVs

TCL 55-inch S4 S-Class 4K LED TV: was $319.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite Prime Day deals is this TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price. A TV of this size for just $249.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system. A solid option for your everyday viewing at an affordable price.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

The Lightning version of the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 were sitting at $219 for the last month, but Amazon now has the USB-C-equipped version down to a record-low price of $189. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Appliances

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $199.99 now $179.95 at Amazon

Though we haven't technically tested this version of Ninja's two-basket air fryer, we have given the older Ninja Foodi Max a lofty 4-star review for its versatility and ability to multitask. The Ninja DZ201 boasts the same capabilities and enjoys a top 5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, and its 8-quart model is discounted right now during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It has been $30 cheaper in the past, but this is still a solid price for the popular air fryer brand.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Laptops and computing

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: audio

Sony WH-1000MX4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon

The best over-ear headphones ever? These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point – and they are now $100 off at Amazon. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can often find them at a price like this.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Tablets

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Amazon brings the tablet down to $249, which is the best price ever.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Phones and wearables

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $949.99 at Amazon

Score yourself a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage for a record-low price of $949.99 as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This is one of the best savings we've seen yet on this stunning flagship. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic choice - in fact, we rate it as the best phone money can buy right now.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: cameras

GoPro Hero10 Black Accessory Bundle: was $344.37 now $279.99 at Amazon

Now two generations old since the recent arrival of the GoPro Hero12 Black, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is even better value, another $20 less than the standard bundle during the previous Prime Day sale, which is now further reduced to $249 if you don't need the Accessory Bundle's Extension Pole and grip, camera case plus and additional battery. While the Hero10 Black lacks the 8:7 sensor of its successor, its GP2 processor is much snappier than the Hero 9 Black's and you don't have to fork out much more for this later model.