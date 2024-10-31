Amazon has a huge Halloween sale with Black Friday-like deals: here are the 19 best

It's my favorite day of the year. Halloween has arrived, and along with trick-or-treating, spooky decorations, and yummy treats, Amazon is having a huge sale. Thanks to November's upcoming Black Friday deals event, the retailer has some scary good offers right now on kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, iPads, vacuums, and smart home devices.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's Halloween sale and hand-picked the 19 best Black Friday-like deals. I selected the offers based on price and popularity, which I expect to see at Amazon's official Black Friday sale. A few highlights include Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $74.99 (originally $139.99), a Black Friday favorite, the Ninja dual air fryer, on sale for $129.99 (originally $249.99), and the Beats Studio Pro on sale for $169.99 (originally $349.99).



Keep in mind that the deals listed below are incredible offers, and I don't expect the price to drop much further, if at all, during November's Black Friday deals event. You can score scary good savings and then enjoy your Halloween activities.

Amazon Halloween sale: 19 Black Friday-like deals

Kasa Smart Plug Mini, two pack: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $17.99. Perfect for the upcoming holidays, the smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Crest 3D teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's pre-Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - the lowest price ever. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips, so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Black Friday, and you can find the set on sale for $47.99. The queen-size pillow set has over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99 - that's an impressive 44% discount and just $10 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals so that you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Another Black Friday best-seller is Keurig's K-Express coffee maker, on sale for $59.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the newest model on sale for a record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Black Friday is one of the best times to find discounts on pricey electric toothbrushes, and Amazon has the top-rated Oral-B iO deep clean on sale for just $59.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The Oral-B iO features a smart sensor that alerts you if you're brushing too hard and features three different cleaning modes.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

One of my favorite pre-Black Friday deals is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Grab this Ninja Mega Kitchen system for $99.95 at Amazon's Halloween sale. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price this year. You're getting an XL 72 oz. blender, two 16 oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids so you can take your smoothie to class, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.

Ninja Foodi 10-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi air fryer is a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the 10-quart appliance on sale for a record-low price. The Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket air fryer that can quickly prepare multiple foods simultaneously and has six versatile cooking programs.

iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was $274.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuums are always a popular Black Friday category, and Amazon has this Roomba vacuum/mop combo on sale for an incredible $159.99. The Roomba vacuums and mops in one pass and features a special brush for edge cleaning so dust can't gather. Today's deal is a record-low price, and I can't imagine it will drop further during Black Friday.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a huge 51% discount on the Beats Studio Pro, bringing the price down to a record low. They're gorgeously looking, easy to use, and have good sound (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is an excellent pre-Black Friday deal.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad dropped to $199.99 during Prime Day, and Amazon has brought this excellent deal back ahead of Black Friday. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.

Apple iPad mini (64GB, 2021): was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon

Apple devices are another Black Friday favorite and Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for its lowest price ever. It has a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The handheld iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $375.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 10 is sure to be a Black Friday best-seller this year, and it's currently on sale at Amazon at a record-low price. While it's only a $25 discount, it's an impressive price for a newly released Apple device and the best deal you can find. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The excellent MacBook Air M2 is down to a new record-low price at Amazon, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. This is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market, considering this model still holds up amazingly well for 2024. You get a great chipset, battery life, and display, and this price also brings it to the usual price for the older M1 model.