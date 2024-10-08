Amazon Fire TV Sticks are back to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day – including both 4K models

Amazon Prime Day is here, with some excellent Prime Day deals live. One we can always rely on during Prime Day is back – a return to record-low prices on Amazon's range of Fire TV Sticks.

The main deals worth checking out here are on the Amazon Fire TV 4K which has hit a record-low price of $24.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon and the step-up Amazon Fire TV 4K Max, which is available for a record-low $34.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. There's also a big saving on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which has also dropped to a record-low of $19.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon.

In the UK, we're only seeing two deals worth mentioning, which is the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick for £16 (was £44.99) at Amazon UK and the Fire TV Stick 4K for £34.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon UK. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for the standard amazon Fire TV Stick.

Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are among the best streaming devices you can buy and are a perfect way to introduce smart TV features and streaming apps to an older TV. They can also be used to replace the built-in smart TV interface on your TV if you just can't get along with it.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the US

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the Fire TV Stick Lite (it's been $14.99 before) but is still a healthy discount. It's capable of streaming your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar – a minor inconvenience.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is 50% off with this early Prime Day deal. We found it was an affordable way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice commands and control of other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in 4K ultra-high definition resolution. This is a great deal for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa. This deal is tied with the cheapest we've ever seen and it's not likely to drop any further, so it's worth grabbing today.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This deal sees the Fire TV Stick 4K Max hit the same record-low price we've seen in the past, and it's not likely to get any better. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power means you get faster performance when you're searching for TV shows or navigating menus. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and Dolby Atmos audio. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with a built-in far-field mic for Alexa control, too. We've seen the Fire TV Cube for $10 cheaper, but this is still a great discount if you're looking for the most complete Fire TV streaming device.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the UK

Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £16.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is the least expensive way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was over two years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

In our opinion, the best Fire TV Stick deals here are on the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we appreciated its speedy and responsive UI, seamless use and setup and extremely good selection of apps. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we found many of the same great features as in the 4K Stick, but with even faster performance and more seamless navigation. The standard Amazon Fire Stick is also a solid streaming device and is perfect for HDTVs (and it's worth the extra $2 over the Stick Lite), but we still think the 4K models are worth it as the majority of the best TVs are 4K resolution.

Which Amazon Fire TV Stick you buy will depend on your needs. Ultimately however, if you're not getting along with the smart TV interface on your TV – even the best TVs won't have a smart TV platform to suit everyone – an Amazon Fire Stick will be an ideal solution, and there's no better time to get one than during Prime Day.

