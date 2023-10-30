5 early Black Friday TV deals I'd buy right now: save $1,700 on OLED and QLED TVs

There are some absolutely eye-watering discounts available on premium TVs this week, thanks to the building hype for Black Friday. Perhaps more so than any other year, this crop of early Black Friday TV deals is definitely worth checking out if you're eagerly awaiting a discount on a high-end display from Samsung, LG, or Sony.

For example, you can get up to $1,799 off a Samsung QN900C Neo QLED display right now, with a price that's a whopping $500 cheaper than last week. For something a little more reasonably priced, check out the excellent Samsung Q80C for $999.99 (was $1,499.99), which is also $200 cheaper than the previous record-low right now.

Another incredibly strong option is the well-known LG C2 OLED for $1,399 at Walmart. This display, which is still one of our favorites here at TechRadar, has been steadily falling in price over the past year or so, but today's discount is the best yet, beating the previous record low by $100.

Finally, we'd recommend checking out the Sony A75L OLED for $1,499.99 (was $2,599) at Best Buy. This is another set that's received price cuts over the past few months, but today's discount beats all the others by $200. Again, it's a pricey display but one we'd highlight as a great choice for gamers thanks to its host of GDMI 2.1 ports and 120Hz refresh rate (the LG C2 is also a good choice here).

5 record-low early Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant, crisp picture quality and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full Samsung Q80C review but in our testing of the largest 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability even as a premium QLED display. If you're after a set with superior brightness, contrast and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching TV and movies, this a smart buy. Today's price at the Samsung Store is a whole $200 cheaper than last week's price and a new record low for this stunning set.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

Save $700 - The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of 1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,100 - The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to the Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down to a new record-low price - a full $150 cheaper than the previous record, in fact.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $600 - The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $600 off the MSRP – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality