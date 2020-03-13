Hands on: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a real upgrade on the original earbuds, with good noise cancelation, better battery life, and excellent sound quality. It’s just a shame they won’t fit all ears comfortably.

Sennheiser is a trusted name in the world of over-ear headphones, and since the release of the popular Momentum True Wireless last year, the world of true wireless earbuds, too.

Now the German audio has furnished its popular earbuds with noise cancelation, in a similar vein to the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3, as well as improved battery life, and a more compact design.

We spent a little time getting to know the true wireless earbuds – read on for our initial thoughts ahead of our full review.

Price and availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 cost $299 / £279 / AU$499.95, and you'll be able to buy the black variant from April, with the white model to be released later this year.

That’s considerably more expensive than our current top true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3, which cost $230 / £220 / AU$400. To beat Sony’s class-leading earbuds, Sennheiser’s latest will need to offer fantastic noise cancelation and outstanding audio quality.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

The new true wireless earbuds look pretty similar to their predecessors, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless, with shiny touch-sensitive housings, and a rounded shape; their metallic finish looks slick and stylish, without being overly ostentatious. Even the inside of these buds look good, with gold-plated charging pins and LEDs that indicate their pairing status.

The charging case has a similarly sophisticated look, with a gray fabric finish; on the back you’ll find a USB-C charging port, and a small button that you can press to see how much battery the case has via a little LED that glows red, orange, or green.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Sennheiser says that the Momentum True Wireless 2 are 2mm smaller than the originals – and with three extra eartips in the box, you should be able to find a secure fit.

However, if your ears are on the smaller side (like ours), you may find that the circular housings feel a little uncomfortable; they’re quite unwieldy, and after a longer listening session our ears felt quite sore. In fact, it almost felt as though the housings of the earbuds was cutting into the surrounding skin.

We don’t think this is a problem that all users will encounter, but it’s worth bearing in mind, that if you have small ears, you may find these buds too large to use comfortably.

If you do find the fit to be comfortable, you should be able to use the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 for as running earbuds, as they come with an IPX4 and therefore should be able to resist a little sweat or a few drops of rain.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Features and performance

Pairing the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 with our smartphone was seamless thanks to support for the latest wireless streaming standard, Bluetooth 5.1.

These buds also boast a much longer battery life than their predecessors, with seven hours from the buds themselves, and a further 21 hours from the charging case. That's up from four hours in the earbuds, and eight from the charging case, putting them on a par with the best true wireless earbuds of 2020.

Aside from better battery, the big selling point of the Momentum True Wireless 2 is the addition of active noise cancelation. We found that, while these buds block out some environmental noise, a fair amount was able to leak through – turn you music on though, and the rest of the world will melt away.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

By pressing the touch sensitive housings on the earbuds, you can toggle between having the noise cancelation switched on, off, and a transparency mode that allows environmental sound to pass through the buds, which is handy if you're using these earbuds to work out and want to be more aware of your surroundings.

Using the touch-sensitive controls for adjusting music playback, changing the volume, and switching between noise cancelation settings was pretty seamless, though we weren’t able to summon Google Assistant on our smartphone this way – we’ll have to test this feature out more thoroughly when we carry out our full review.

The auto-pause feature worked well however, stopping our music whenever we removed the buds from our ears.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Like their predecessors, the Momentum True Wireless 2 are packing 7mm dynamic drivers, which the company says will create "outstanding stereo sound, with deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble". Plus, thanks to support for Qualcomm's aptX codec, you should be able to stream Hi-Res Audio over Bluetooth with no issues.

In the short time we spent with the new earbuds, we were very impressed by the sound quality they offer. Listening to SBTRKT’s Wildfire ft Little Dragon, the Momentum True Wireless 2 capably handled tight synth bass, clear, smooth vocals, and textured highs that sounded punchy without being overly harsh.

As we moved on to Kelela’s Rewind, these buds’ prowess when it comes to the lowest frequencies became clear; tuned bass drums bounded about the mix with chest-thumping intensity amid chattering hi-hats and lush RnB vocals.

These buds don’t boast the widest soundstage we’ve ever heard, but they don’t sound too closed off, either – and they provide plenty of crisp detail. Of course, we’ll need to put them through their sonic paces before we can make a full assessment of the audio quality on offer here.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Early verdict

When it comes to sound quality, battery life, and connectivity, we’re very impressed with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 so far. They represent a true upgrade over the original buds, and could even give the Sony WF-1000XM3 a run for their money in terms of sonic prowess.

While the design and fit has admittedly improved too, they just don’t feel comfortable in smaller ears – if you fall into this demographic, you might struggle with the size of the housings.

Otherwise? These buds are a real contender for a spot in our guide to the best true wireless earbuds of 2020.