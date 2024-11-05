Proton VPN lands on next-generation Windows devices

VPN support for next-generation Windows computers strengthens as another one of the best VPN apps on the market launches its dedicated app.

Today, November 5, 2024, Proton VPN unveiled its native application specially developed for ARM-based devices. Users can expect all the provider's core functionalities, privacy, and security features natively supported for seamless performances.

Alongside the new release, the Swiss provider also revealed an exciting lineup of upgrades which are set to be officially released throughout the winter season. Keep reading as I walk you through everything you need to know.

ARM VPN support, for Windows and beyond

The long-awaited Snapdragon X Elite chip Landed on Windows devices over the summer, offering users better battery life and super-fast performances thanks to its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which can handle up to 45 trillion operations per second.

While the release was surely exciting for Windows aficionados – Apple launched its ARM-based M1 processor back in 2020, in fact – Snapdragon VPN apps still weren't ready at that time. This delay is because providers had to build their VPN app from scratch to be compatible with Windows ARM devices – and this needed some time.

Proton VPN said to have worked in close collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a fully compatible VPN app. This means that also subscribers using Windows' latest computers can now enjoy a secure and private browsing experience.

"Overall, it was a smooth build despite the specialist nature of building apps for ARM devices," Antonio Cesarano, Product Lead at Proton VPN told me. "We’ve worked hard to make it easy to identify and download the right version, while also preparing our support team for a growing number of requests from ARM users.

Cesearno confirmed, in fact, that the team is currently working on extending ARM support for other platforms – namely macOS and Linux.

Proton launched its native-ARM Windows VPN app after a successful Beta period. (Image credit: Proton)

Proton VPN has joined a handful of Windows VPN providers already offering a native application for Windows ARM devices.

TechRadar's top pick, NordVPN, unveiled its native app for Snapdragon PCs only a few weeks ago. Private Internet Access (PIA) launched its ARM-native app back in August, with Windscribe and Surfshark also offering ARM-native Windows VPN apps.

ExpressVPN has been the only provider so far to take a different path, coming up with an "innovative" solution for its ARM-compatible VPN. With the release of Microsoft’s new Prism emulator, the provider believes it's now possible for emulated apps to match the quality of a native build. The team then decided to harness this new opportunity by shaping its in-house WireGuard-inspired VPN protocol, Lightway, accordingly.

However, Cesarano believes that native technologies perform better, hence the decision to build a native implementation for ARM users. "We were able to do this for two reasons. Firstly we use the standard version of Wireguard, and we also use open-source technologies, which happen to be the most secure," he added.

A winter of upgrades

As mentioned earlier, the provider has also unveiled some details for further updates expected to be launched over the next few months. These upgrades include:

IPv6 support on more apps. Already supported across Proton's browser extensions and Linux apps, IPv6 promises to improve VPN functionality and security.

Already supported across Proton's browser extensions and Linux apps, IPv6 promises to improve VPN functionality and security. Port forwarding on macOS and Linux. Already available on the Windows VPN app, port-forwarding is a feature that routes connections through the Proton VPN firewall to enable external devices to access computers on a private network through a VPN.

Already available on the Windows VPN app, port-forwarding is a feature that routes connections through the Proton VPN firewall to enable external devices to access computers on a private network through a VPN. Guest mode for iOS and iPadOS. In July, the provider ditched credential logins for Android to make its free anti-censorship features more accessible. The team is now bringing this popular feature to its iPad and iPhone VPN apps.

In July, the provider ditched credential logins for Android to make its free anti-censorship features more accessible. The team is now bringing this popular feature to its iPad and iPhone VPN apps. New Windows and iOS/iPadOS apps. Perhaps the most exciting upgrade, the provider is set to unveil new apps for Windows and iOS devices. Ceserano told me users can expect lots of improvements such as "further customizations, new mobile widgets, and some battery optimization for mobile apps, as well as improvements specifically for gamers."

For more information on past and new releases, you can check the provider's dedicated blog post on its website.