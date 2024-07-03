Popular VPN ditches credential logins for Android

If you're an Android user, there's good news for you: you no longer need to create an account to use Proton VPN – one of the best VPN services on the market.

After a successful beta version launched earlier in June, Proton ditched credential logins for its Android VPN app. This means that all you need to do is download the free VPN software and access it as a guest instead.

The move comes as a way to make it even easier for people around the world to secure their privacy and, most importantly, bypass geo-restrictions. Under the same light, Proton also expanded its list of free anti-censorship servers included in the company's initiative to fight against election manipulation.

Easier access to the open web

A virtual private network (VPN), is a privacy and security app that both encrypts internet connections and spoofs your IP address to make you appear as if you are browsing from a completely different part of the world within a click. The latter skill is exactly the reason why VPN usage has been soaring across the world lately.

In its latest report, the digital rights advocacy group Access Now described 2023 as the "worst year of internet shutdowns ever recorded" since they began their monitoring in 2016. Alongside widespread fixed and mobile connectivity blackouts, 53 platform blocks were enforced across 25 countries throughout the year. The election year for excellence, 2024 is set to be even worse.

Authorities have already clamped down on the internet in Senegal and Pakistan during elections, among others, with other countries continuing to plunge citizens into digital darkness during times of political turmoil. This is what's going on in some parts of Turkey following some anti-Syrian protests at the time of writing, for example.

"As authoritarian governments have stepped up their efforts to restrict the freedom of their citizens, we have stepped up our efforts to defend those same freedoms with Proton VPN," said David Peterson, General Manager at Proton VPN.

As part of its continuous support of free speech and the battle against censorship, Proton launched its election support initiative at the beginning of March. This means that all users logging in from at-risk countries have access to high-speed anti-censorship servers for free two weeks before and two after the big day. From 16 supported countries, the list now includes five more nations: Syria, Jordan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and Brazil.

(Image credit: Proton)

"Protecting free speech and fighting censorship is a daily battle. This initiative and the launch of Credential-less logins on Android are part of our long-term commitment towards advancing freedom online," Peterson added.

Allowing for easier VPN access on Android isn't a random choice, either. Recent data suggests it's the most widespread operating system among smartphone users, counting for more than 70% share globally. This is especially true across developing countries, which may be also at more risk of election blackouts.

You can now use Proton VPN's free plan by simply logging in as a guest. This means you don't even need to have an email address to connect. The company hopes to make access to censorship-bypassing technologies more accessible than ever for those who need it the most.

To check which are all the 21 countries included in the initiative, head to Proton's official blog post.