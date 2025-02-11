Compact and powerful, Planck SSD offers 1,050 MB/s transfer speeds

USB-C hub enables dual SSD use and external monitor support

Direct-to-SSD recording eliminates dropped frames in 4K ProRes footage

ShiftCam has announced the Planck SSD, a mini external storage solution for business smartphones and business laptops, connecting via USB-C and offering up to 2TB of storage.

The Planck SSD is powered by NVMe technology, enabling read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and a transfer speed of up to 10Gbps. This level of performance supports, for instance, direct-to-SSD recording for Apple’s 4K ProRes video at 60 or 120 frames per second without dropped frames.

Given such videos at 120fps consume around 264GB for just ten minutes of footage, this external storage solution is essential for those working with high-resolution content in video editing software.

Durable and reliable for any environment

The name "Planck" is inspired by the scientific term associated with incredibly small quantities in physics; the SSD's minimal form factor should mean that it can also accommodate a gimbal used for stabilized video records.

Despite its compact size, the company claims the Planck SSD will have IP65 dust/water resistance and be drop-proof up to three meters, making it ideal for outdoor shoots.

It also supports a USB-C hub that allows two Planck SSDs to be used simultaneously. This hub also includes an HDMI port, enabling users to connect an external monitor for direct media playback.

Per Shiftcam, the suggested retail prices for the Planck are expected to be $129 for 1TB and $199 for 2TB, with the launch expected in Spring 2025.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ShiftCam’s CEO Benson Chiu said in a press statement, “[its] mission with Planck is to eliminate the barriers of traditional storage and empower creators to focus on their craft. We’ve designed a tool that’s so portable and powerful, it becomes an invisible yet essential part of any creators workflow.”

You may also like