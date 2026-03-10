Lenovo LOQ RTX 5050 laptop gets a huge £300 discount in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale — with a Core i5 processor, 24GB RAM, and 1TB SSD

If you want a laptop that can handle demanding workloads, creative software, and even modern games, I’ve found the perfect choice for you.

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days has discounted the price of the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 RTX 5050 laptop to £900 (was £1200) at Amazon.

At the centre of the system is Intel’s Core i5-13450HX processor, a 13th Gen chip built on the Raptor Lake architecture. It’s paired with 24GB DDR5 memory, which gives the laptop plenty of breathing room when running multiple applications or heavier projects.

Storage comes in the form of a 1TB PCIe SSD, providing fast load times and plenty of space for files, software, and media.

Today's top laptop deal

Save £300 Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 Laptop: was £1,199.99 now £899.99 at Amazon This 15.6in laptop has a 144Hz Full HD IPS display, powered by an Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and Nvidia RTX 5050 graphics with 8GB GDDR7. It includes 24GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, a 5MP webcam with privacy shutter, and a backlit keyboard.

Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5050 with 8GB GDDR7 memory. That hardware supports modern features like ray tracing and DLSS, helping deliver smoother performance in graphics-heavy applications.

The laptop has a 15.6in IPS display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel also covers 100% of the sRGB colour space. Nvidia G-Sync support helps keep frame pacing consistent.

Lenovo also includes its AI Engine+ system, which automatically adjusts performance settings by balancing CPU, GPU, and thermal behaviour depending on what you’re doing.

The chassis comes in a Luna Grey finish and weighs around 2.4kg. The build uses aerospace-grade materials, while a white backlit keyboard and full numeric keypad make it practical for both work and play.

There’s also a 5MP webcam with an eShutter privacy switch, so you can physically disable the camera when not in use.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, Ethernet, and multiple USB ports for connecting external displays, storage, and accessories.

