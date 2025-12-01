The Branch Verve isn't just a good office chair - it's my number one pick for best office chair. Scoring a rare 5 stars and a coveted Editor's Choice badge in our review, it's the perfect blend of comfort and style.

But if you're in the UK looking for a Cyber Monday office chair deal, you're fresh out of luck. Because for some reason, unlike previous Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales, the Verve has stubbornly held its price, with the cheapest model - a beautiful professional black office chair - still £918 at Amazon. And I've been checking this chair daily in the hopes of a discount.

The Verve is absolutely worth the money if you're a modern professional who needs a comfortable, well-designed seat for the office. I just wish it was in a Cyber Monday deal like it is in the US. So, I've selected some office chair alternatives that are worth checking out for Cyber Monday.

For more savings, I'm hand-picking the latest Cyber Monday home office deals on the office furniture and tech we've tested - but you'll need to be fast. It's the final day of the sales.

Today's best deals

Save £167 Steelcase Series 2: was £699 now £532 at Amazon The Steelcase Series 2 is an exceptionally good office chair, and an accessible, affordable entry-point into the premium end of office chairs. It's got a similar design to the Branch Verve, has a 12-year warranty, and features 4D armrests and Steelcase's impossibly good LiveBack technology for dynamic support of your lumbar. The Series 2 scored 4.5 stars in our review.

Save £90 FlexiSpot C7: was £360 now £270 at flexispot.co.uk The C7 from FlexiSpot is without a doubt my top choice for those looking for the best value ergonomic seat. Considering the low price, it packs in plenty of features, including a dynamic lumbar support and 4D armrests at a fraction of the cost of premium office chairs. The C7 scored 4.5 in our review.

Save £225 Steelcase Gesture: was £1,069 now £844 at Amazon The Gesture is another excellent choice if you want a premium office chair for your workspace. Alongside the standard LiveBack backrest, which supports your back and spine as you shift in your chair, it also has 3D armrests and a very welcome 12-year warranty. It scored 4 stars in our review.

Bonus pick from Branch