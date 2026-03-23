FedEx is rolling out AI training to get 400,000 workers ‘promotion-ready’
FedEx workers promised a new AI training
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- 400,000+ FedEx workers have been given access to AI training
- Leaders took time out to carefully consider AI tools
- FedEx has still had to cut some staff
FedEx has launched a company-wide AI literacy program, which could help more than 400,000 workers globally, as the company gears up for major workforce shifts.
The scheme launched in December 2025 in partnership with Accenture, and comprises personalized and role-based training to help workers prepare for evolving responsibilities as AI takes force.
Despite a clear intention to upskill existing workers to embrace AI, the company has also been forced to close facilities and lay off thousands amid broader cost-cutting efforts.Article continues below
FedEx is giving workers tools to upskill amid AI rollout
The training efforts aren't unfounded, because the global shipping giant has already been using AI across operations for streamlining and boosting efficiency.
"The more we invest in our talent being on the leading aspect of that learning journey, the better off they will be, the better off we will be, and the better off the broader industry is going to be," Chief Data and Information Officer Vishal Talwar explained (via CNBC).
Talwar added that the online learning platform would be a "living curriculum that will continue to refresh itself every month, every quarter," keeping workers up to date with current trends and emerging technologies.
Talwar, a former Accenture workers as well as IBM and Dell, explained that FedEx's entire C-suite took two days off to meet with tech vendors in Silicon Valley to source the best solutions, indicating a well-thought-out strategy.
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FedEx's efforts align with recent reports indicating that, while replacing entry-level workers with AI might improve efficiency in the short term, it eliminates future workforces from being developed, therefore it could be detrimental to the long term.
We already know that jobs are more likely to evolve than they are to be replaced, with humans having more of an oversight over autonomous AI agents.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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