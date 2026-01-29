This has to be one of the best Dell laptop deals going right now if you're a business professional or student - the price of the Dell 15 Laptop has dropped to £379 (was £479) at Amazon.co.uk.

Under the hood of this Windows 11 productivity machine, you'll find an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. In my experience this, is absolutely all you need to run an assortment of office software, web browsing, and emails with good performance.

It's not the only laptop in Dell's limited-time Dell Deal Days on Amazon, with some of the best models we've reviewed also getting discounts of up to £500. You'll have to be quick, though, as these offers only run until February 4.

Top Dell 15 laptop deal

Save £100 Dell 15 Laptop (Intel Core i5-1334U): was £479 now £379 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I'd call this an absolute classic of the business laptop genre - it's perfectly specified for day-to-day use, with Windows 11 Home running on an i5-1334U chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. For the price, I haven't seen a better UK Dell deal so far this year.

The Dell 15 Laptop is one of those business laptops I always recommend for those who want a good deal.

Sure, it's not the fastest, most powerful workstation in the world - and it isn't meant to be. But the i5 CPU coupled with 16GB means it's more than capable of seamlessly tackling any everyday task, like running the Microsoft Office suite, browsing the internet, and even light photo editing.

The specs here are great for the price. I often usually see the i3 model with 8GB of memory version on sale, and this version is superior. As I noted before, it has an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, which boasts 10 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.6GHz for fast, efficient performance, helped by the 16GB of memory.

Storage space is a fair 512GB SSD, and the 15.6in screen is worth a shout-out here too. Yes, it's FHD (1920 x 1080), but it has a 120Hz refresh rate, which you don't often see even on some of the entries in my best business laptops guide, and certainly not at this price.

Rounding out the offering is a good port selection and connectivity. The Dell 15 Laptop comes equipped with USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD reader. It also features both Bluetooth and the faster Wi-Fi 6 connections.

More Dell laptop deals at Amazon

Save £90 Dell 15 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 7730U): was £549 now £459 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I like AMD-powered laptops because in my experience, they're slightly better when it comes to cooling the machine. This model of the Dell 15 Laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U chip, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Save £250 Dell 16 Plus 2-In-1 Laptop: was £1,049 now £799 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ There's a lot to like about this convertible laptop, which Dell pitches to creators and professionals who want to use it in tablet and presentation model. The 16in touchscreen boasts a 2.5K resolution, 16:10 screen ratio that I love, and HDR 600. Specs-wise, it has Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Save £350 Dell XPS 13 (9350): was £1,549 now £1,199 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is one of the best laptops I've ever used. It's ultra-slim and portable for business travel. Performance is excellent, thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 -processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.