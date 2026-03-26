AI is making better business everybody’s business

For years, improving how organizations operate has largely been something done to employees rather than with them. Change was designed by specialists, approved in committees, and delivered through transformation programs that felt distant from day-to-day work.

AI tools are beginning to flip that model on its head. Instead of centralizing control and decision-making, it distributes it to the people closest to the work, giving them the tools to improve it themselves.

We often describe this shift as the “democratization” of AI.

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To understand why that matters, compare today’s transformation with the technological revolutions that came before it.

Mark Talbot Social Links Navigation Customer Success AI group, Appian.

The railway revolution of the 19th century offers an apt example.

Railways reshaped economies and societies, but they were a natural monopoly: finite land, fixed routes, and enormous capital requirements limited who could compete. As a result, they were owned and controlled by industrialists. Their benefits flowed outward, but power remained at the top.

150 years later, AI is fundamentally different. The technology is open and widely accessible, capable of being deployed in endless creative ways. It doesn’t require ownership of extensive IT infrastructure or billion-dollar investments to create value.

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In other words, the AI revolution shifts the center of power to its users.

Democratizing process intelligence for every user

This transition is most visible in how process improvement is changing hands.

Not long ago, improving processes meant navigating IT backlogs or relying on specialist teams. Application building and automation were purely technical. For most employees, inefficiencies were something to work around, not something they had the tools or authority to fix.

Today, that barrier is falling away. With AI agents, gen AI, and natural-language interfaces, people across the organization can design, build, and refine the processes that drive productivity.

Employees can describe outcomes in plain language and let AI agents orchestrate the steps, or customize open-source apps within governed no-code platforms.

The growth of the citizen developer movement shows how non-technical users are designing workflows, automating tasks, and solving bottlenecks without waiting in IT queues.

Data is being democratized, too. Data fabrics, acting as integrated layers that connect data across the enterprise, break down silos and deliver trusted information to the people who need it, when they need it, to make informed decisions.

When people have access to this level of process intelligence, best practices are embedded in everyday work, improving the quality of outcomes. It is a rising tide that lifts all boats.

But this change raises an important question: if AI-powered tools are making process intelligence, decision support, and data widely accessible, what happens to expertise?

Less noise, more strategic oversight

This is where AI’s role is often misunderstood. While few doubt AI’s ability to democratize innovation and make best-practice knowledge more accessible, a concern remains: how do you build institutional knowledge in the first place if AI is serving it on a platter? Will people develop expertise if they don’t have to do it the hard way?

It’s a fair question. There’s a risk that teams become overly reliant on instant AI-powered advice, rather than building ‘muscle memory’ through hands-on experience. And if people don’t understand the processes that underpin their business, then the idea of meaningful human oversight becomes a façade.

Here’s the counterpoint: when used correctly, AI doesn’t replace understanding; it creates the space for it. By removing the noise of low-value, repetitive tasks, teams can spend more time reviewing edge cases, refining decision logic, and exercising judgement where it matters most.

With AI-powered process orchestration, case data, decisions, and outcomes are continuously captured and analyzed in context. AI handles triage, routing, and pattern detection, surfacing recommendations in real time. Teams can then focus on interpreting and prioritizing those insights to improve the process.

When people are no longer deep in the trenches of manual work, they can step back, see the bigger picture, and apply their expertise to areas that drive real impact.

Unlocking process improvement at scale

When more team members develop a deeper strategic understanding of their work, organizations unlock a powerful force for improvement. Rather than relying on isolated experts or tribal knowledge, employees begin to recognize when processes are problematic, and are empowered to fix them not just once, but at scale.

By embedding domain knowledge into AI assistants and AI coworkers, organizations democratize expertise across roles. A standard loan originator, for example, can benefit from the insights and best practices of the most experienced underwriters; a claims processor can execute with the accuracy and efficiency of a senior adjudicator.

These AI-enabled helpers don’t replace professional judgement—they extend it, making best practices accessible in every transaction and decision.

Instead of process improvement being episodic or siloed within specialist teams, it becomes part of the fabric of everyday work. Every employee contributes to optimization, guided by systems that surface relevant guidance and learning in real time.

People shape the future

With AI’s value in the enterprise being proven, the next challenge is to make it as accessible as possible. There’s a shift underway from “AI happening to us” to “AI happening with us”, as put by Google DeepMind COO Lila Ibrahim in LinkedIn Big Ideas 2026—and it’s enabling more people to shape the technology that is defining our future.

As AI readiness grows, organizations that succeed will be those that treat people not as operators of automation, but as partners in shaping it. Case after case shows the same pattern: when AI is combined with process visibility and human judgement, individuals gain the ability to have an outsized impact on the systems they rely on and on the organizations they’re part of.

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