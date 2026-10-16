Accenture employees will only be able to spend $29 on Claude per month after some ended up splashing out thousands of dollars

Accenture's central budget will afford $29 in Claude credits for workers

Team and project budgets could unlock more usage where it's appropriate

Some workers are using as much as $1,000 a month in credits at the moment

Accenture has become the latest company to limit workers' access to AI tools amid soaring costs, with workers now limited to just $29 in Claude Enterprise credits every month.

The restriction came into force at the start of October 2026, per 404 Media reporting, which states that some workers were spending as much as $1,000 per month on Claude.

Rather than framing $29 as an absolute cap, it's being seen more as a soft limit, with certain projects or teams able to exceed this usage where it's deemed necessary.

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Accenture becomes the latest to limit Claude usage due to costs

The report explains how Accenture will centrally fund up to $29 in Claude credits for workers, however separate budgets within the company may allocate further usage.

"License allocations are reviewed periodically, and access may be reassessed based on business priorities, role requirements, usage patterns, and evolving workforce needs," the internal announcement reads.

The newly imposed restriction reportedly affects General accounts, and many intensive users are seeking to upgrade to a Premium account so circumvent the limitation. However with a $250 weekly token limit, the Premium account is considerably more expensive.

One of the unnamed employees cited by 404 Media stressed that Claude Code had been integral to their work on developing an AI accelerator for Accenture's own customers.

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"Our approach today is to provide the right tool for the right work, and we continue to invest in AI capabilities, skills and enablement that deliver greater value for clients and our own organization," a company spokesperson told the publication.

More broadly, Accenture isn't the only company to be limiting Claude consumption. Meta and Microsoft also recently launched similar schemes to cut down on external AI costs while simultaneously boosting uptake of their own AI tools.

TechRadar Pro reached out to Anthropic to hear about the potential impacts on revenue, but we did not receive an immediate response.

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