There are A LOT of good Google Pixel deals right now, here's our pick of the best

Google Pixel phones possess some of the most capable cameras in the smartphone space, paired to a clean Android experience with class-leading update support, plus their own Tensor-branded chipsets that are tailor-made for AI tasks. Even at release, Google prices its Pixel phones quite competitively, but with Black Friday deals now upon us, here's a shortlist of the best deals for those in the market for a new Pixel.

You might be after last year's flagship Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, the more modest and affordable Pixel 7a, the company's first folding phone, the Google Pixel Fold, or either of its latest flagships, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Whichever Pixel you're after, you'll find some noteworthy deals here to snap up a bargain amidst the sea of Black Friday phone deals.

There is a chance that prices will continue to fall as we approach Black Friday itself – which takes place on November 24, this year – while Cyber Monday, just a couple of days later, could yield some surprises as well. That said, we've already seen some incredible reductions on the best Pixel phones, like this SIM-free Pixel 7 Pro for half price and this Mint Mobile carrier offer that prices the phone at just $299; so it doesn't seem like you have to wait for a Pixel-shaped bargain this season.

Not in the US? Scroll down further down for the best Pixel deals in your location.

Best Black Friday Pixel phone deals (US)

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): was $999 now $799 on Amazon

Google kicked its Black Friday sales off on November 16, with an impressive $200 off the brand-new Pixel 8 Pro. This deal applies to all three storage variants, so the 256GB model and the 512GB model enjoy the same reduction too.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB): was $699 now $549 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 impressed during review, showing that you don't need the Pro's adaptive refresh rate display and telephoto camera to offer an excellent all-round experience. This Black Friday, Google has knocked $150 the Pixel 8 across both the 128GB model and 256GB storage model.

Google Pixel Fold (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,399 on Amazon

Google's debut foldable – the Google Pixel Fold – enjoys a whopping $400 discount this Black Friday, and the same is true of the 512GB model too. That's just as well, as its standard retail price otherwise makes it one of the most expensive foldables on the market.

Google Pixel 7a (128GB): was $499 now $374 on Amazon

The Pixel 7a enjoys the the powerful Tensor G2 chip as the rest of the Pixel 7 series and the top-tier Pixel Fold, while delivering the most affordable price of the entire Pixel portfolio, made 25% cheaper, especially for Black Friday.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $449.98 on Amazon

US Pixel 7 Pro deals offer the best bang for your buck this Black Friday, with 50% off on Amazon. Expect to pay less than $450 for a phone that started at $899 when it launched last year. Similar savings can be had on the 256GB model and the top-tier 512GB model.

Google Pixel 7 (128GB): was $599 now $324.80 on Amazon

Although often overlooked, Google's Pixel 7 is one of the company's most accomplished phones in recent years; with excellent all-round performance and great cameras. It's already had time to drop in price too, but for Black Friday it's reached a new low that's worth considering. There's an ever bigger saving on the 256GB model, too.

Best Black Friday Pixel phone deals (UK)

Get £100 Google Store credit when you buy a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro

Save big on the latest tech from Google when you pick up a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro this Black Friday. For a limited time, claim £100 in Google Store credit with an eligible purchase. Experience the latest in Google's mobile technology with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the new Tensor G3 chip, offering never-before-seen AI capabilities such as Audio Magic Eraser, a tool which allows complete control over the audio in videos recorded on your Pixel, so your favourite memories are never drowned out by unwanted background noise.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: 500GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £47 per month, £19 upfront on O2

Get the latest Pixel from Google with more than triple the normal data plan thanks to Mobile Phones Direct. Get 500GB data (normally 150GB), unlimited calls and texts, and access to exclusive O2 benefits such as O2 Priority, which gives you exclusive offers, discounts and experiences courtesy of O2, for only £47 per month on a 24-month contract.

Google Pixel 8: 100GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £32 per month, £0 upfront on Three

Get the Google Pixel 8, Google's latest flagship smartphone, for less thanks to Fonehouse. Access the UK's fastest 5G network with no worries that you'll run out of data with this 100GB plan, make use of exclusive discounts to Three customers thanks to the Three+ rewards app, and experience the latest advancements in mobile AI capabilities thanks to the Pixel 8 with Google's Tensor G3 chip and features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and more.

Google Pixel Fold: was £1,749 now £1,449 at Google Store

Get Google's flagship foldable for less this Black Friday at Google Store. Save £300 on the Google Pixel Fold, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display, triple rear camera setup, and Google's Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM, the Pixel Fold provides a premium foldable experience for a now much-reduced price, whilst giving you access to great Google Pixel features such as Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and more.

Google Pixel 7: was £599 now £449 at Google Store

Packing a Tensor G2 chip, a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP wide lens, and 30W fast charging, the Pixel 7 is a must-have for those looking for a premium mobile experience without the hefty price tag. For a limited time, Google is offering the Pixel 7 for only £449, a £150 discount from the standard price, making this phone one of the best value smartphones this Black Friday.

Google Pixel 7a: was £449 now £379 at Google Store

Get the Pixel 7a for £70 less this Black Friday. Featuring Google's Tensor G2 chip, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, dual rear cameras featuring a 64MP wide lens, and great AI features such as Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7a is sure to provide an exceptional mobile experience without straining your wallet. Get the Pixel 7a for only £379 from the Google Store now.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was £849 now £483.99 on Amazon

This Pixel 7 Pro deal offers the best bang for your buck in the UK this Black Friday, with 42% off on Amazon. Expect to pay less than £485 for a phone that started at £849 when it launched last year. There's a similar discount on the higher-storage 256GB model too.

More of today's best Black Friday deals