Save up to £427 on the latest smartphones with Three’s Christmas sale

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a huge saving on a Samsung Galaxy S23?! That's right, some of the best smartphone deals of the season have arrived thanks to Three's Christmas sale event.

Whether you're choosing your latest upgrade, getting your teenager their first phone, or simply giving yourself a festive treat, there are many great ways to save this Christmas with the UK's fastest 5G network.

Picking the right phone, however, isn't always easy. So, to help you choose, we've picked our top five ways to save on your phone this Christmas with Three, plus we've outlined all the great ways Three customers can save this Christmas without even having to spend a penny!

Three's Christmas deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro: save up to £472 when you trade in plus get a free Fitbit Charge 6

Save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro with Three. You can save a whopping £472 with eligible enhanced trade-in on Three's 150GB Lite plan, which gives you 150GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, and Three+ rewards, all on the UK's fastest 5G network. What's more, you get a free smartwatch for your troubles! It's impossible to be a Scrooge about this offer, especially when it's on one of the biggest flagship releases of the year.

Motorola Razr 40: save £354 and claim free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a 150GB Lite plan

Going foldable has never been easier thanks to this huge saving on the Motorola Razr 40. Pick up this phone with Three's 150GB Lite plan and you can save a whopping £354, plus, you can get your hands on free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II worth £229, a great way to either upgrade your tech or save on your gift-giving this Christmas.



iPhone 15: Save £120 when paired with an Unlimited Lite plan

The latest iPhone, with unlimited data, for less than £45 per month – it's a Christmas miracle! That's right, you can now get the iPhone 15 with unlimited data for only £43 per month. That's unlimited data, calls, and texts, all on the UK's fastest 5G network, meaning you never need to worry about having a slow connection, or no data left, to stop you getting your next fix of social media, streaming, or gaming on your phone.

Xiaomi 13T Pro: claim a free air fryer with your purchase

Fancy trying to cook a turkey in an air fryer? Well now you can, for free! Air fryers were one of the UK's top picks over the Amazon Big Deal Days and Black Friday sales events, and Xiaomi is giving you the chance to get their MiSmart Air Fryer absolutely free with any pay monthly plan. Our recommendation would be to get the 150GB Lite plan for only £39 per month, with £35 to pay upfront.

Samsung Galaxy S23: save £168, plus claim free Galaxy Buds FE, £100 cashback, and 12 months of Disney+ on a 150GB Lite plan

Samsung is giving you everything you need to have a merry Christmas with this offer on the Samsung Galaxy S23. Free Galaxy Buds FE, £100 in cashback, and 12 months of free Disney+ sounds like the perfect way to upgrade your tech, save on your Christmas spending, and get your fix of the best Christmas movies, all while saving £168 on your phone bill.

Three+ customer rewards

On the second day of Christmas, the Three sale gave to me… two-for-£6 Cineworld tickets, one free card from Moonpig, and a whole bunch of free savings thanks to Three+ Christmas rewards.

Three+ is Three's way of rewarding it's customers with gifts, discounts, competitions, and more, and the network has turned this up a notch just in time for Christmas. Over the Christmas period, Three customers can claim any of the following gifts courtesy of Three+.

Free card from Moonpig

Free chocolate coins from WHSmith

Complementary drink at Caffe Nero

2 for £6 Cineworld tickets

All you need to do is download the Three+ app, sign in to your Three account, and get claiming! Three are constantly updating Three+ rewards with great new ways to save, such as presale tickets to festivals such as Latitude, discounts at restaurants, and competitions to win great prizes, and it's free to Three mobile customers.

If you're unsure as to whether any of the Christmas phone deals above are quite for you, use our comparison tool below to see some of Three's other great ways to save across the latest handsets.