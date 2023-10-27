Why wait for Black Friday when the Galaxy S23 FE is available now for free

Samsung has just debuted the next generation of its 'FE' series of mid-range Android flagships - the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE - and there are some great introductions to check out this weekend.

First up, Verizon is offering what's likely to be the strongest carrier promotion this side of the upcoming Black Friday deals in November. No trade-ins are currently needed to get the device for free alongside an unlimited data plan, and the carrier is also bundling in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tablet. Put together, this is an extremely strong option and one that's definitely worth at least considering if you're willing to go for a new unlimited plan.

Those looking to trade in will find a solid option over at Samsung itself this weekend, with a maximum rebate of up to $300 off available on both carrier and unlocked devices. While we'd argue that you'd find stronger carrier device options at the carriers themselves, those who prefer an unlocked device will find plenty to work with here - not least because Samsung also offers exclusive color combinations and bundle options.

As a brief overview, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a camera array that's almost the same as the standard Galaxy S23. Rarely for devices in its price range ($629), it's also capable of recording 8K footage and features a 3x optical zoom. We'll have a full review of the device soon, so stay tuned.

Read more about the upcoming Black Friday phone deals.

This weekend's best Galaxy S23 FE deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: free with a new line, plus a free Galaxy Tablet and Galaxy Watch at Verizon

Our favorite 'big carrier' deal for the new Galaxy S23 FE is over at Verizon this weekend, with the company giving away a free device alongside a new unlimited data line. As far as value goes, it's hard to argue with a free device here - especially because you don't even need the usual trade-in criteria. Even better still, Verizon is also offering the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE - two freebies that almost add up to $1,000 in value by themselves. You will have to pay for those accessory cellular lines separately, however, so bear that in mind.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: get up to $300 off with a trade at Samsung

Samsung is debuting the new Galaxy S23 FE alongside a strong trade-in rebate of up to $300, which applies to both unlocked and carrier devices. Overall, this is a strong option if you're looking for an unlocked device and have a relatively decent device ready to hand over as part of a trade. Getting the maximum saving will bag you a device for just $329 upfront and the Samsung store also offers exclusive color options and additional device savings if you want to bundle in a pair of earbuds, a Galaxy Watch, or a Galaxy tablet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $100 gift card and Xbox Game Pass at Best Buy

If you're going to buy a device outright, Best Buy has a great bundle offering right now on the Galaxy S23 FE that applies regardless of whether you're trading in or not. Available with all unlocked devices is a $100 Best Buy gift card that could be handy for upcoming sales (Hint: Black Friday) and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Overall, perhaps not the strongest set of freebies available but decent considering you don't need a plan or trade-in to get them.

You can also see today's best Samsung Black Friday deals and see more tech bargains in our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide.