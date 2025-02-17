Shh! Samsung's secret sale is slashing up to 50% off its top tablets and phones for 48 hours only

Samsung Australia loves to run a 'secret sale' now and again, and this time around the Korean tech giant has rolled out some of the best discounts I've ever seen on its official online store.

For a limited time, you can score yourself a massive AU$1,000 bonus trade-in credit towards the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (the company's high-end tablet), or snatch up a huge AU$500 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, AU$500 off the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 32-inch gaming monitor, and AU$244 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm LTE).

It's a rare opportunity to get a major saving on Samsung gadgets from the company itself, rather than a third-party retailer or telco. These secret sales tend to be more generous than other discounts throughout the year, but with the catch that they don't last for too long.

You only have until Wednesday this week (19 February) at 10am AEDT to take advantage of these discounts! After that, it may be some time before we see prices like this on these devices again.

Remember to use the code SECRET2 at the checkout to get the full discount!



Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi 256GB/12GB RAM): Get a bonus AU$1,000 in trade-in credit (on top of standard trade-in credit) with an eligible device + get a bonus book cover keyboard The most impressive deal offered by Samsung with this sale is on its recently released Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Having only debuted in late 2024, the Tab S10 Ultra is the most powerful tablet that the company makes. When trading in an eligible device, you can score a huge AU$1,000 in trade-in credit in addition to any standard trade-in credit – a more than AU$1,000 saving depending on the traded device! We've highlighted the cheapest option here, but note that the 256GB/12GB RAM model with Wi-Fi connectivity (no SIM capability) is still up for preorder (ships from March 3), while all other variants are available now. The Wi-Fi 512GB/12GB RAM option is going for AU$1,299, and the Wi-Fi 1TB/16GB RAM option for AU$1,799. Remember to use the code SECRET2 at the checkout to get the full discount

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (256GB): was AU$1,549 now AU$1,049 at Samsung AU

Save AU$500 + get a bonus clear case Though the Samsung Galaxy S24 range is now a year old with the arrival of S25 models, the Galaxy S24 Plus remains a dependable phone, with a brilliant array of cameras and amazing processor capability. We loved it in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Yellow, Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue 256GB models are currently discounted, as are 512GB models in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Cobalt Violet. Trade in your current phone and you'll receive up to AU$150 bonus in credit. Remember to use the code SECRET2 at the checkout to get the full discount

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (32-inch): was AU$1,999 now AU$1,499 at Samsung AU

Save AU$500 This discount seriously shouldn't be ignored. At AU$1,499, the Odyssey OLED G8 is one of the cheapest 32-inch OLED gaming monitors in Australia. It's hard to say a bad thing about this brilliant piece of kit; in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 review, we praised the monitor for its stunning gaming performance and premium design, though it lacks Dolby Vision and Nvidia G-Sync support, which we'd love to see in the next model. Regardless, it earned a TechRadar Editor's Choice seal of approval. If you trade up your current monitor, Samsung's offering an additional AU$100 discount. Remember to use the code SECRET2 at the checkout to get the full discount.

This is just a snapshot of some of the best deals available in Samsung's secret sale. You'll find other awesome discounts on QLED and LCD TVs, washing machines and robovacs over on the Samsung website.