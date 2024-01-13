New Samsung Galaxy S24 leak teases its AI photo editing magic

The leaks are by no means stopping as we get closer to the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones on Wednesday, January 17 – and the latest leak to reach us teases some of the AI photo editing magic that the handsets will offer.

Android Headlines has got hold of what are supposedly marketing materials for the Galaxy S24 range, and they show off a few cool tricks, similar to those that are possible with Google Photos on phones like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

We can see a photo editing interface with a Generate button at the bottom, and the subject of a photo getting cut out and then moved higher up in the frame. We've seen a similar sort of feature demonstrated in earlier leaks too.

Video editing enhancements, making use of AI to stabilize clips and reduce noise in them, have also previously been mentioned. These AI enhancements are clearly going to be one of the key selling points of the Galaxy S24 series.

AI in everything

As we've mentioned, if you have a recent Google Pixel phone then you can perform all kinds of AI-enabled tricks in Google Photos, including completely erasing subjects from a photo and moving people and objects around in the picture.

And it's certainly been hard to escape artificial intelligence in the last year or so, from the emergence of ChatGPT and Google Bard, to high-concept hardware devices like the Rabbit r1 that was recently unveiled at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Samsung won't want to miss out, and there have been numerous signs that the company is going to go all in with AI when it comes to the Galaxy 24 – not just with photo editing tools, but also with other features like real time translations on calls.

Another potential feature that's leaked out is an AI-enhanced on-screen keyboard, that could help you change the tone or style of your text with a couple of taps. In a few days, we should get all the official announcements from Samsung.