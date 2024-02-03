Is this a mistake? The best Galaxy S24 preorder deal is still available

If you didn't manage to snag yourself one of the latest Galaxy S24 series in last week's preorders phase, fear not - one of the best deals is still available.

Over at the retailer Best Buy you can not only snag yourself a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 - a value that matches the rebates at the big carriers - but you can also get a gift card of up to $150 in value to spend anywhere on-site.

And, if you're looking for an unlocked device, you'll also be able to get an excellent rebate of up to $750, which again matches the maximum saving available at the official Samsung Store right now. Both these rebates are absolutely fantastic and well worth it if you're looking to cut the hefty price tags of these flagships down to size.

All these Galaxy S24 deals at Best Buy are identical to those from last week's preorders phase with one key difference - you can no longer get a free storage upgrade. Depending on your needs, this could be a bummer but the gift card is still a fantastic addition to any rebate you may be eligible for. Not only is it redeemable anywhere on-site, but it could be handy for the upcoming President's Day sales at the retailer, which are highly likely to include great tech deals.

Samsung Galaxy S24 deal at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: $150 gift card and up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

We were big fans of Best Buy's initial preorder promotion when it was posted the other week and the good news is - it's still available post-release. That means not only can you get a healthy trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off right now, but the retailer is also throwing in a free gift card of up to $150 in value to spend anywhere on-site. The maximum rebate here applies to carrier devices specifically but note that unlocked devices are also available at Best Buy with savings of up to $750.

More Galaxy S24 deals this week

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Aside from Best Buy, there are quite a few decent options for picking up a Galaxy S24 this week. Both AT&T and Verizon have preserved their trade-in rebates from the preorders phase and both are offering free tablets with new unlimited lines right now. Unlike with Best Buy's freebie, however, you need to pay for additional cellular lines for any claimed accessories so you'll end up paying extra in the long run.

If you'd like to read more about these excellent devices, head on over to our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. If you're interested in checking out what else is available this week, head on over to our main cell phone deals page.