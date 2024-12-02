iPhone 16, who? The comparable Samsung Galaxy S24 is $140 less this Cyber Monday

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is possibly the most powerful phone at its price point, and thanks to Amazon's great Cyber Monday deals, you can pick up this base-model flagship for even less than usual right now.

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon for $659 (was $799), which marks a $140 reduction on the phone's list price. This discount brings the cost of the S24 below the list price of the budget-sized Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and $140 below that of the comparable iPhone 16 ($799). In other words, you're getting premium features at a mid-range price tag, with the added bonus of seven years of guaranteed software updates.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $659 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the most powerful phones in its price bracket, and at this price you're getting even more value for money. The S24 offers a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and Samsung's iconic triple-camera system. The phone offers a few key specs that go above and beyond the competition, such as a 3x telephoto camera and 12GB of RAM to power the expansive Galaxy AI suite of features. Add to this Samsung's famed build quality and premium design, and a $140 discount becomes even more appealing.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes equipped with a stacked specs sheet; it boasts a 6.2-inch display, a class-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and 12GB of AI-powering RAM.

As our Samsung Galaxy S24 review notes, the phone comes loaded with features that go a step beyond the competition. Neither the iPhone 16 nor the Google Pixel 9 (which both have the same list $799 list price as the Galaxy S24) have a telephoto camera, for example. The S24 also comes with the unique Samsung Dex mode, whereby connecting to a monitor enables a desktop-style experience.

Cyber Monday normally marks the end of the fall shopping season, so we expect the Galaxy S24 to return to full price shortly. In other words: add this phone to your basket ASAP.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US