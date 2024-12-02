iPhone 16, who? The comparable Samsung Galaxy S24 is $140 less this Cyber Monday
Nab a formidable all-rounder at a more pleasing price
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is possibly the most powerful phone at its price point, and thanks to Amazon's great Cyber Monday deals, you can pick up this base-model flagship for even less than usual right now.
You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon for $659 (was $799), which marks a $140 reduction on the phone's list price. This discount brings the cost of the S24 below the list price of the budget-sized Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and $140 below that of the comparable iPhone 16 ($799). In other words, you're getting premium features at a mid-range price tag, with the added bonus of seven years of guaranteed software updates.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the most powerful phones in its price bracket, and at this price you're getting even more value for money. The S24 offers a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and Samsung's iconic triple-camera system. The phone offers a few key specs that go above and beyond the competition, such as a 3x telephoto camera and 12GB of RAM to power the expansive Galaxy AI suite of features. Add to this Samsung's famed build quality and premium design, and a $140 discount becomes even more appealing.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes equipped with a stacked specs sheet; it boasts a 6.2-inch display, a class-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and 12GB of AI-powering RAM.
As our Samsung Galaxy S24 review notes, the phone comes loaded with features that go a step beyond the competition. Neither the iPhone 16 nor the Google Pixel 9 (which both have the same list $799 list price as the Galaxy S24) have a telephoto camera, for example. The S24 also comes with the unique Samsung Dex mode, whereby connecting to a monitor enables a desktop-style experience.
Cyber Monday normally marks the end of the fall shopping season, so we expect the Galaxy S24 to return to full price shortly. In other words: add this phone to your basket ASAP.
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.