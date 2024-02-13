Hurry! Samsung’s Secret Sale will save you 25% off its latest foldable phones

We’ve got a little secret to share with you – Samsung’s Secret Sale is on right now, but you’ll need to be quick as the sale ends at 11am AEDT tomorrow (Wednesday, February 14).

From white goods like fridges and washing machines to electronics such as soundbars and TVs, there’s a big range of Samsung goodies on offer in this flash sale. But the biggest standout, in our humble opinion, is Samsung’s latest range of foldable phones, with both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 nabbing a 25% discount, so long as you use the coupon code SSTWO at checkout.

Both these handsets were released in August last year, meaning they’re just over six months old during this sale. First up is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which takes on a retro-inspired design, folding into a neat little compact with a small display on the outside so you can read any messages, set alarms, or check the time without flipping open the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) | AU$1,649 AU$1,236.75 at Samsung (save AU$412.25 with code SSTWO) Harking back to the days of retro handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a neat twist on the clamshell phone, and if you’ve been waiting for a solid discount on it, you’re in luck. This Secret Sale slashes 25% off the Z Flip 5 in the grey, yellow, or green colourways that are exclusive to Samsung, so long as you use the code SSTWO at checkout.

There’s been a lot of improvements between the Z Flip 5 and it’s predecessor, the Z Flip 4. For starters, its front display is much larger, allowing for more variation in widgets, clocks and tools on the outer screen.

Additionally, while it might pack in the same 3,700mAh battery as the Z Flip 4, we found that the Z Flip 5 lasts a lot longer, thanks to more efficient performance offered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, clocking in 5.5 hours of screen-on time per charge.

It can even snap some pretty decent pictures thanks to the 12MP primary and ultra-wide rear cameras, and you can prop it up and preview any selfies you’re taking on the front screen, using hand gestures to take the shot.

Go big or go home

Of course, the Z Flip 5 won’t suit everyone’s needs and there’s an alternative foldable phone in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that’s also nabbed a 25% discount directly from its maker.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) | AU$2,599 AU$1,949.25 at Samsung (save AU$649.75 with code SSTWO) If you’d rather go big, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has also been given the Secret Sale treatment – dropping to AU$1,949.25 for the online exclusive colours of grey and blue in the 256GB storage flavour, so long as you use the code SSTWO at checkout. Folded behind a more traditional looking smartphone is a 7.6-inch mini tablet display, giving you plenty of room for multi-tasking between apps without compromising on the compact size of a phone.

The larger of the two, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 really means business – its fast and snappy performance is helmed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a solid 12GB of RAM. This means you can enjoy more intense gaming sessions, or open multiple apps at once on your phone without running into any issues. It boasts a bigger battery than the Z Flip 5, with a 4,400mAh capacity that will carry the phone through 15 hours of use before it needs to be chucked on the charger.

The cameras from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have also been recycled for the newer handset, so you can even snap some pretty pictures on this unique phone-tablet hybrid.

The deals on these handsets, plus discounts on the Samsung HW-Q700C soundbar and more are only running for a short period of time, all accessible from the one place. Be quick if you want to shop Samsung’s Secret sale.