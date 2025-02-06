Preorder bonuses and trade-in deals are still available for the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launches on February 7

Trade-in offers may continue after launch

After months of rumors and weeks of post-announcement waiting, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is almost here – on Friday, February 7, Samsung fans will be able to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

However, Samsung's generous pre-order bonuses are still active right up until the phones go on sale, which makes today (February 6) your last chance to save some serious cash on the new flagships.

First things first, Samsung is offering discounted storage upgrades when you pre-order any of the three Galaxy S25 models. For example, pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB costs $1,299 / £1,249 / AU$2,149, the exact same as the 256GB model. The 1TB model costs the same as the 512GB version will at launch.

This effectively means you can take one step up the ladder storage-wise for no extra cost. More storage space allows you to keep hold of more apps, photos, and videos. And with Samsung positioning the Galaxy S25 and its siblings as long-term AI companions, this could be an offer worth considering to extend the lifespan of your new phone.

However, keep in mind that this isn’t an automatically applied upgrade. The models with lower storage remain available for preorder at the same price as their upgraded counterparts, so be sure to double check you’ve selected the upgraded version before checking out.

Terrific trade-in

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

It’s great to see Samsung offering storage upgrades to all customers, but the real savings come thanks to another one of Samsung’s famously excellent trade-in deals.

In the US, customers can get up to $900 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, $700 off the Galaxy S25 Plus, and $500 off the standard Galaxy S25 by trading in their current device.

Those savings are in addition to credit towards storage upgrades. In the US the Galaxy S25 Ultra is technically available for $400 with 512GB of storage, or $519 for the 1TB version – a total saving of $1,140.

Trade-in offers aren’t quite as generous in the UK. Samsung is offering up to $660 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and up to £540 off the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. In Australia, Samsung offers up to AU$850 of trade-in credit for all three models.

Samsung is also offering a variety of discounts on peripherals, such as cases and chargers, which can be added at the checkout. The Galaxy S25 series phones do not include a case or charger in the box, so a discount on these essentials is good to see.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is due to launch on February 7 – that’s tomorrow at the time of writing. If the offers listed above look appealing, it could be worth acting fast to get a great deal on what will surely be some of the new best Samsung phones.