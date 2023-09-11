Get a free Chromebook Go when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has, since launching, been one of the best foldable phones on the market. Now, thanks to this new phone deal, you can get your hands on one and save big thanks to one of the best phone deals around.

For a limited time, when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from a participating retailer, you can claim a free Chromebook Go laptop, worth £299.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is a solid device for those looking for a laptop with great connectivity options, thanks to the inclusion of a SIM port, a spacious keyboard for easy typing, and a battery life that will comfortably last you over 11 hours to get you through a working day.

Claim a FREE Chromebook Go laptop when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: Get your hands on Samsung's flagship foldable phone and claim your free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop. To claim your free laptop, head to https://samsungoffers.claims/perfectpartners

Offer FAQs

How do I claim my free Chromebook Go? To claim your free Galaxy Chromebook Go, head to: https://samsungoffers.claims/sam/perfectpartners/en-GB/claim/get-started To make the process go smoothly, check sure you purchased via a participating retailer, and make sure you are: - Within 30 days of purchase - Have proof of your purchase - Have your IMEI1 number ready To find your IMEI1 number, dial *#06# on your keypad or in settings, go to the 'About phone' section. Once you have submitted your claim, Samsung will contact you within 5 working days to confirm your claim has been approved.

How long will it take for my Chromebook Go to be delivered? Once your claim has been approved by Samsung, delivery can take up to 45 days. Samsung will contact you once your device has been sent to allow you to track your delivery in more detail.

Why choose Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has set a benchmark for what can be expected from the best foldable phones in today's market.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an adaptive 120Hz 6.7-inch display and a dual 12MP rear camera, the latest iteration of Samsung's Z Flip range provides the premium experience you would expect from the latest flagship phones, with the added benefit of a smaller form factor thanks to its clamshell folding design.

Taking some of the key aspects of its predecessor, the Z Flip4, and improving them, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has retained its IPX8 water-resistance rating, whilst becoming 2mm thinner than the Z Flip4. Most notably though, the Z Flip5 now lies completely flat when folded, a key improvement for those looking to ensure the main display remains as protected as possible.

The biggest difference, however, comes in the form of the new cover display, or 'Flex Window' as Samsung calls it. The new Z Flip5 now has a 3.4-inch AMOLED display on the cover, a vast improvement over the 1.9-inch display found on its predecessors. This new display enables vastly improved usage of the cover display, with a wide array of Google apps now being fully supported on the display, and many more being usable, even if they're not fully supported quite yet.