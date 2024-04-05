Ditch your iPad! Get a free tablet when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 today

This week's Galaxy S24 deals are offering arguably the strongest freebie yet. For a limited time only you'll be able to throw in a free Galaxy tablet alongside your new phone - a device that's every bit as capable as the aging iPad. If you've been thinking about making the switch, now's a fantastic time to get your hands on a shiny new tablet.

Regardless of whether you're buying a phone outright or would rather pick one up with an airtime bundle, you're in luck. Not only is Samsung itself offering you the chance to pick up a free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a purchase of one of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, but you can also take advantage of this amazing Samsung deal through retailers such as Mobiles.co.uk as well as traditional network providers such as EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three.

To claim this offer from Samsung, all you need to do is head over to the Samsung Offers site once you've purchased your new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra, and follow the steps outlined there. There's no rush in deciding which Samsung Galaxy S24 offer to choose, as you've got until April 30th to pick up your new phone and claim your free Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=17946&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fuk%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra%2Fbuy%2F" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"">Claim a free Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra: This is your chance! Switch away from iPad by picking up a free Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (worth £349) with a purchase of any of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. Featuring a 10.4-inch display, 7,040mAh battery, and Samsung's S Pen, the Tab S6 Lite is fully equipped to give you the most productive experience possible. If you'd rather get a contract deal instead, you can! Just follow the same steps outlined above once you've taken out your contract and have your new Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24 contracts

As mentioned above, this Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is available on contract deals as well as on SIM-free offers where you buy your device outright. If you'd rather take out a contract on a Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out this month's best offers from some of the UK's best providers below.