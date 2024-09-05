Twelve South's latest wall plug does something no other can do – it's trackable with Apple Find My

Apple’s Find My might have started on the tech giant’s own devices, but since then – even with the arrival of the AirTag – it’s made its way into countless other devices, all with the point of helping you track down an item. We’ve seen some unusual applications like Find My being used to track drink tumblers and now it's breached another uncharted gadget category.

Twelve South, known for higher-end and premium Apple accessories, just unveiled the PlugBug with Find My. A fast-charging wall plug with either 2 or 4 USB-C ports and Find My built-in to see where it is on the map and even get an alert if you leave it behind. Kind of genius, and in fact it’s the world’s first wall charger with Apple’s Find My built-in.

PlugBug with Find My – which, yes, is an adorable product name – comes in two flavors. It is a US wall plug-compatible two-port 50W charger or a four-port 100W charger, priced at $69.99 / £69.99 / EUR $79.99 or $119.99 / £119.99 / EUR $139.99.

However, for folks traveling internationally or who live internationally, Apple will exclusively sell the PlugBug Travel at $79.99 for the 50W with two ports or $129.99 for the 120W with four ports, both paired with six international adapters (US, UK, EU, AU, KR, and CN). It's not too bad for just $10 USD more, and a carrying case is included, but this is exclusive to the United States.

Both PlugBug and PlugBug Travel are available for order now and will launch on September 16, 2024. While it won't initially be for sale in Australia, it is coming to that territory in the future.

Potentially, a very handy world’s first

(Image credit: Twelve South)

The advantage of any Find My-enabled tech is that you can easily see where it is on a map and ping it through your iPhone to have it emit a sound, which should help you find it. It works like a charm for the AirTag on my keys and even helped me track down a lost bag.

In a wall plug, it is potentially beneficial, especially if, say, you’re using it at a hotel and are leaving, but in the hallway, you get a Find My alert that your PlugBug 50W was left behind. Rather than never seeing your wall charger again, you can go back and grab it. The same goes for working at a coffee shop, departing an office, leaving a friend's house, or even charging on an airplane or train.

Like an Apple AirTag, you can set up and add the PlugBug via your iPhone within the Find My app, name it, and link it with your Apple ID (soon to be renamed Apple Account). Via the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or even Mac, you can see where it is on a map – alongside other Find My devices – and ping it to play a sound.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

It also doesn’t hurt that Twelve South gave the PlugBug a two-tone white and red design that will make it decently easy to spot. With either a two-port 50W or four-port 120W, you’ll find the wall plug on the back that flips back in when not in use for easy storage and the USB-C ports on the bottom. The PlugBug is fairly slim and compact, though not the slimmest we’ve ever seen. Inside, though, and powering the USB-C ports, is Gallium Nitride or GaN for a fast, safe charge.

That same tech will also help to split the power efficiently based on the plugged devices. With either the 50W or 120W, you can swiftly charge an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, and countless other devices.

I’m keen to try the Twelve South PlugBug with Find My, especially on a trip, to see how well it performs. At $69.99 or $119.99 sans any travel adapters or $79.99 and $129.99 with, it's a pretty good deal compared with other GaN chargers. You're also getting extra functionality that could prove very, very useful – especially if it saves you from leaving a wall plug behind.

If you’re sold on the PlugBug, you can order it directly from Twelve South. It will soon be available with the travel adapters from Apple, ahead of shipping and an official launch on September 16, 2024.

And if you need a wall charger sooner or don’t need one with this Find My integration, check out TechRadar’s recommendations here.