Get an exclusive saving on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R with this coupon code

OnePlus has just released two brand new flagship devices for 2024 - the stunning OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R - and we've teamed up with the brand to bag TechRadar readers an exclusive discount.

For an extremely limited time, you can use the code TECH30 when you check out to receive a $30 discount when you preorder either device.

On top of this, you'll also be able to get a free storage upgrade worth $100 and an additional trade-in rebate of up to $700 – with a minimum saving of at least $100. That means you can potentially trade-in any phone in any condition to still get a discount.

New features for the OnePlus 12 include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an upgraded telephoto camera, and an incredible 120Hz 1440p display capable of up to 4,500 nits of brightness.

The OnePlus 12R drops the Gen 3 chipset for a slightly older Gen 2 version but still gives plenty of power for everyday tasks, as well as an expansive 120Hz 6.78-inch display.

You can read more about these devices just down below and keep an eye on TechRadar for our full reviews of these devices soon. You can also check out our OnePlus coupon codes hub for more offers throughout the year.

Exclusive OnePlus 12 deals

OnePlus 12: $30 off, free storage upgrade, and up to $700 off with a trade-in at OnePlus

Use code TECH30 at the checkout to get an exclusive additional saving of $30 on the stunning new OnePlus 12. With a new super-charged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 64MP telephoto lens, and 4,500 nits brightness display, this latest flagship is more than capable of standing up to the rivals devices from Samsung or Google. In addition to your exclusive saving, you can also get a trade-in rebate with a maximum saving of $700 and a minimum saving of $100, and a free storage upgrade.

OnePlus 12R: $30 off, plus up to $450 off with a trade-in rebate at OnePlus

And, if you'd prefer to go for the new mid-range OnePlus 12R, you'll also be able to get that additional $30 off on this device too. Simply use the code TECH30 at checkout to get your $30 off saving alongside an additional trade-in rebate of up to $450 off. Students can also get a 10% discount - well worth considering if you're eligible.

What's new with the OnePlus 12?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

64MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom

Supports wireless charging

IP65 weather sealing

OnePlus has just debuted two brand new flagships for 2024 - the standard OnePlus 12 and the slightly more budget-orientated OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12 starts at $899 for the 256GB model with 12GB of RAM and features an exceptionally stacked lineup of specs for the asking price.

Key upgrades include the powerful new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a new 64MP telephoto lens with a 3x zoom, and a super-charged display that's now capable of 4,500 nits peak brightness. All these specs are in line with the latest flagships from Samsung and Google and there are also improvements to the overall weatherproofing (now IP65) and the re-introduction of wireless charging.

If the OnePlus 12 is a little too pricey for your tastes consider the new OnePlus 12R, a more mid-range device that comes in at a respectable starting price of just $449 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

A few specs have been pared back on this one, namely the camera and chipset - the latter being the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. For the price, however, this is still a really powerful chip and should have no issues keeping up with the 120Hz display.