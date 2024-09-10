Switch to Total Wireless and get five years of unlimited data for just $15 a month

Are you tired of spending big bucks on your cell phone plan? The prepaid carrier Total Wireless has just launched a new promotion offering new customers a guaranteed five years of unlimited data for just $15 per month.

This deal is eligible when you bring over at least two lines from either T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, or Metro by T-Mobile, so it's squarely aimed at switchers. However, you will save at least $17.50 per month versus the usual rate with the carrier's Total 5G Unlimited plan, which adds up to significant savings over five years.

To claim this deal, simply use the codes BYEBYEMETRO, BYEBYEMINT, or BYEBYETMOBILE at checkout.

Note that this promotion is only eligible for existing customers at Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or T-Mobile itself.

Is it worth switching to Total Wireless?

Total Wireless isn't a carrier that we've traditionally included in our guides to the best prepaid plans or best cheap cell phone plans, but deals like the one above definitely make it a compelling choice if you're eligible.

The plan in question with the above promotion is the carrier's Total 5G Unlimited plan, which isn't one of the carrier's basic options. In fact, it's the middle-tier unlimited prepaid plan that includes access to Verizon's super-speedy 5G Ultra Wideband network, 15GB of mobile hotspot allowance, and roaming in 15+ countries.

Overall, it's one of the speedier prepaid plans on the market right now and likely comparable to Verizon's unlimited plans. Note, however, that coverage for the Ultra Wideband network varies from location to location, so you'll want to make sure you're covered if you want to make the most of Total Wireless' super speedy plans.