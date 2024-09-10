Switch to Total Wireless and get five years of unlimited data for just $15 a month
Switch over to Total Wireless for extra value this week
Are you tired of spending big bucks on your cell phone plan? The prepaid carrier Total Wireless has just launched a new promotion offering new customers a guaranteed five years of unlimited data for just $15 per month.
This deal is eligible when you bring over at least two lines from either T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, or Metro by T-Mobile, so it's squarely aimed at switchers. However, you will save at least $17.50 per month versus the usual rate with the carrier's Total 5G Unlimited plan, which adds up to significant savings over five years.
To claim this deal, simply use the codes BYEBYEMETRO, BYEBYEMINT, or BYEBYETMOBILE at checkout.
Switch and save at Total Wireless
Total Wireless: switch and get five years of unlimited data for $15/mo
The prepaid carrier Total Wireless has just launched a superb new promotion for new customers, offering up to five years of unlimited data for just $15/mo when you bring over two or more lines. Note that this promotion is only eligible for existing customers at Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or T-Mobile itself.
Is it worth switching to Total Wireless?
Total Wireless isn't a carrier that we've traditionally included in our guides to the best prepaid plans or best cheap cell phone plans, but deals like the one above definitely make it a compelling choice if you're eligible.
The plan in question with the above promotion is the carrier's Total 5G Unlimited plan, which isn't one of the carrier's basic options. In fact, it's the middle-tier unlimited prepaid plan that includes access to Verizon's super-speedy 5G Ultra Wideband network, 15GB of mobile hotspot allowance, and roaming in 15+ countries.
Overall, it's one of the speedier prepaid plans on the market right now and likely comparable to Verizon's unlimited plans. Note, however, that coverage for the Ultra Wideband network varies from location to location, so you'll want to make sure you're covered if you want to make the most of Total Wireless' super speedy plans.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.