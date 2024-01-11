Mint Mobile's latest deal gets you any 3-month plan for just $15/mo

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to pay less on your cell phone bills, then Mint Mobile's latest promotion could be exactly what you need.

For a limited time, new customers at the prepaid carrier can get any of the brand's cheap cell phone plans for just $15 per month for the first three months of service. That includes Mint's excellent unlimited data plan, which is usually the priciest option at the carrier at $30 per month.

For those not clued up, Mint Mobile plans feature a pay-upfront pricing scheme where you can buy multiple months of service at once. With this particular promo, you'll pay just $45 while securing any plan at the cheapest possible rate. Under normal circumstances, you'd need to pay for a full year of service to get a monthly price this low, which would cost up to $360 in the case of the unlimited plan. Mint's plans usually always average out as cheaper if you pay for the maximum amount of months at once, but this deal lets you try the carrier out for really cheap.

Mint Mobile new customer deal

Mint Mobile: three month unlimited data plan for $15 per month

Looking to try out Mint Mobile? For a limited time only you can get three months of Mint's excellent unlimited data plan for just $15 per month - a massive half-price saving versus the usual cheapest rate. This awesome promotion is perfect if you're just starting out but unfortunately it's eligible for new customers only right now.

Mint Mobile overview

Longer-term plans work out as cheaper on average

Pay for multiple months upfront

5G data where applicable

Mobile hotspot included

Overall, this is one of the stronger Mint Mobile deals we've seen from the carrier over the past year or so. Over Black Friday, the carrier was offering a buy-three-months get-three-months free promotion, but this one is slightly better if you're a new customer who wants to just try out Mint since you can get the unlimited plan for a lower price upfront.

And it's worth checking out Mint Mobile if you're looking for one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now. Across the board, this carrier's plans are extremely competitively priced if you don't mind paying for your plans upfront, and all come with unlimited talk and text as well as 5G data speeds where applicable.