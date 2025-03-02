Verizon's best iPhone 16 Pro deal is back - get a free phone, iPad, and Apple Watch without a trade
You'll still need a new line, but this is an incredible Black Friday-level deal
One of the best Verizon deals of the entire last year is back again this week, with the excellent iPhone 16 Pro currently available at the carrier for free without the need for a trade-in.
Right now, all you need is a new line on the carrier's high-end Ultimate unlimited plan and you can get this device - still valued at $1,000 - for free. On top of that, the carrier is also offering a free iPad and Apple Watch as bonus gifts, which equate to over $500 in added value.
This deal was first featured back on Black Friday in November, but we've seen it pop-up a few times subsequently. It's one of the carrier's favorite specials to run on the regular but we're not complaining. It is, after all, pretty rare to find a device worth $1,000 for free without a trade-in at any carrier - even if it is attached to a pretty pricey unlimited plan.
Verizon iPhone 16 Pro deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon
Verizon just brought back its best iPhone 16 Pro deal ever this week. Not only can you get this stunning flagship device for free without a trade-in on a new unlimited line, but the carrier is also throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch. While you'll have to pay a little extra for the required accessory cellular lines ($15/mo) this exceptional deal is perfect if you're looking for a full suite of useful Apple tech alongside a decent unlimited plan.
The only really annoying thing about this Verizon deal is that the free iPad and Apple Watch are tied to required cellular lines. That means you're going to be paying a small sum extra per month to keep them connected. On the Ultimate plan, that would run you $15/mo extra for both lines, which is going to add up over the duration of a 36-month plan (likely still cheaper than buying them outright, though).
Also available at Verizon today...
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch
Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, as a bonus you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, although note that cellular lines are paid separately for accessories and required.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: which model is right for you?
The iPhone 16e doesn’t have MagSafe, but apparently Apple thinks you didn’t want it anyway