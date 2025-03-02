Verizon's best iPhone 16 Pro deal is back - get a free phone, iPad, and Apple Watch without a trade

One of the best Verizon deals of the entire last year is back again this week, with the excellent iPhone 16 Pro currently available at the carrier for free without the need for a trade-in.

Right now, all you need is a new line on the carrier's high-end Ultimate unlimited plan and you can get this device - still valued at $1,000 - for free. On top of that, the carrier is also offering a free iPad and Apple Watch as bonus gifts, which equate to over $500 in added value.

This deal was first featured back on Black Friday in November, but we've seen it pop-up a few times subsequently. It's one of the carrier's favorite specials to run on the regular but we're not complaining. It is, after all, pretty rare to find a device worth $1,000 for free without a trade-in at any carrier - even if it is attached to a pretty pricey unlimited plan.

Verizon iPhone 16 Pro deal

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon just brought back its best iPhone 16 Pro deal ever this week. Not only can you get this stunning flagship device for free without a trade-in on a new unlimited line, but the carrier is also throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch. While you'll have to pay a little extra for the required accessory cellular lines ($15/mo) this exceptional deal is perfect if you're looking for a full suite of useful Apple tech alongside a decent unlimited plan.

The only really annoying thing about this Verizon deal is that the free iPad and Apple Watch are tied to required cellular lines. That means you're going to be paying a small sum extra per month to keep them connected. On the Ultimate plan, that would run you $15/mo extra for both lines, which is going to add up over the duration of a 36-month plan (likely still cheaper than buying them outright, though).

Also available at Verizon today...