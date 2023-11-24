Hold the phone! The Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro just hit their lowest-ever prices

This year’s Black Friday deals are now live, with savings available on everything from cell phones and TVs to air fryers and robot vacuums. I’ve already highlighted several eye-catching deals on three of the best cheap phones in 2023, but there are currently even bigger savings to be taken advantage of on two of the best phones, period: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro.
In the US, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a whopping $300 off at Amazon right now (at $899.99, down from $1,199.99), while the Pixel 8 Pro is currently $200 off at the same retailer (at $789, down from $999). Both prices represent record lows.
In the UK, too, you can pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra for a record-low £999 at Samsung itself (by applying code S23ULTRA250 at checkout), while the Pixel 8 Pro is down to just £949 (though again, you’ll only see the £50 saving at checkout). The latter price isn’t a record-low – we’ve seen the Pixel 8 Pro drop to £934 at Amazon once before – but £949 is only £15 shy of that price.
Best Black Friday phone deals
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
US: was
$1,199.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£1,249 now £999 at Samsung
Winner of TechRadar's reader's choice awards for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic pick if you're on the hunt for a flagship device with heaps of power, a gorgeous display, and class-leading cameras. It's currently on sale for a record-low price in both the US and UK (at Amazon and Samsung, respectively), though if you've got an existing Samsung device to trade in, Samsung's discount-plus-rebate offer may be the better option. In the UK, some third-party sellers are selling the S23 Ultra for an even better price at Amazon, but we're inclined to side with Samsung in the interest of security.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
US: was
$999 now $789 at Amazon
UK: was
£999 now £949 at Amazon
Google's best-ever Pixel phone has only just arrived, but it's already been discounted to a record-low price at Amazon in the US. There's a welcome $50 saving to be taken advantage of in the UK, too. Put simply, the Pixel 8 Pro is a fantastic phone, with great cameras and cool new AI features that you'll only find on a Pixel phone. What's more, Google has promised to support this phone for a whopping seven years, so this is a great deal that'll pay off long-term.
