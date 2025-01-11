Huge phone sale at AT&T, Mint Mobile, and Samsung: see this weekend's 7 best deals

Looking for a new phone in the New Year? There are some great options on the market right now - including some superb hold-outs from last month's end-of-year sales.

For example, both AT&T and Mint Mobile still have some of the best cell phone deals we've seen from either carrier right now. AT&T, in particular, is offering a massive $200 discount for new customers alongside its already-great trade-in rebates, while Mint is offering the Google Pixel 9 for just $399 - a massive $400 saving.

Perhaps the biggest news this week, however, is over at Samsung - where the brand has just opened a reservation campaign for its next generation of Galaxy devices. While nothing has been confirmed yet, this is likely the Galaxy S25 series, so it's a great time to line up an upgrade. Today, you can already reserve a device to ensure a place in line once preorders go live on the 22nd as well as $50 store credit on the house and the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake.

You can read more about these deals (and more) just down below.

This weekend's best phone deals

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

It's that time of the year again, folks. Reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones - almost certainly the Galaxy S25 range. Simply sign-up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to preorder, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd so stay tuned for updates.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus a year of unlimited data for $15/mo at Mint Mobile

Looking for a cheap flagship and plan combo? Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is offering a massive $400 price cut on this device for new customers. On top of that, the prepaid carrier is also throwing in one full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month - that's half-price of what you'd usually pay. Overall, this is a fantastic deal - only slightly overshadowed by the fact the carrier was offering the device for $299 under the same terms this Black Friday just past. Overall, however, this is still an amazing deal.

AT&T Holiday special: get $200 bill credits with new line and phone at AT&T

AT&T's excellent deal from the holidays is still available this week - although likely not for much longer. For a limited time, you'll be able to get a decent $200 discount on your monthly bills if you pick up a new phone and line at the carrier. Considering this stacks with the various other trade-in deals available across nearly every device, it's a very nice bonus that should be applicable to a lot of customers this New Year.

Apple iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

In addition to the $200 holiday gift card available for new customers, AT&T's cell phone deals also include significant discounts across the entire range of iPhone 16 devices. Available currently are trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off alongside eligible unlimited data plans. Available to both new and existing customers, this rebate is technically enough to get several devices in the range for free - including the excellent iPhone 16 Pro. Note that this deal is also available on the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, or iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off with a trade-in, or up to $250 off upfront at Samsung

When it comes to unlocked cell phone deals, it's hard not to recommend the official Samsung Store's impressive line-up of promotions on the latest Galaxy S24 series. Right now, for example, you can either choose a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off the stunning Galaxy S24 Ultra or a hefty $250 upfront discount. While the former option remains one of the best trade-in rebates for an unlocked device you'll find anywhere, the latter is also well worth considering if you're not eligible. For the record, this is the same deal as Black Friday so it's easy to recommend in the New Year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or $300 off at Samsung

Want to go big? The official Samsung Store's deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the biggest discount I've ever seen for an unlocked device. Right now, you can either get $300 off upfront or trade in for a huge rebate of up to $1,200 - which is the kind of saving you usually don't see outside of major carriers. Of course, as an unlocked cell phone deal no pesky contracts or plans are needed here, which is incredible. Today's deal is almost the same as the one from Black Friday but the non-trade-in rebate is just $50 worse.