Huge iPhone sale at Verizon offers free iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and more

Verizon has some excellent deals this weekend - deals that are so good, in fact - that they could just be a tempting option if you're looking to beat out the crowds before Black Friday in November.

For example, right now you can get the (still) excellent iPhone 15 Pro Max for free alongside a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate Unlimited plan - an absolutely superb deal that I doubt will get any better from here on out. Previously, you needed to trade-in to get a discount on this high-end device so getting it for free on either the premium or mid-tier unlimited plan is an opportunity that's well worth springing for.

This week's Verizon deals also include some superb options on the latest iPhone 16 series. The discounts on the devices are the same as last week, but you can get a free iPad 10.9 and six months of Apple One for free with any of these handsets, which are some great freebies. You can find more details on these deals just down below, including how to get yourself a shiny new phone on the house.

This weekend's best Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: free with a new line at Verizon

While it's the promotions on the latest iPhone 16 range that are likely to steal the headlines this week, my favorite iPhone deal right now at Verizon is on the slightly older iPhone 15 Pro Max. This flagship still holds up great for 2024 and the carrier is currently giving it away for free alongside a new line on either an Ultimate or Plus line. It's the fact that you can get this device for free alongside the slightly cheaper Plus plan which makes this deal so potent as the deals on the latest 16 series all require the Ultimate plan at the carrier right now. So, not only can you save some cash on your plan here, but you'll also get a device worth $1,099 on the house without the usual trade-in criteria.

Apple iPhone 16: $23.05 free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple One at Verizon

If you're looking for the latest model then the good news is you don't even need to trade in to get the excellent iPhone 16 for free right now at Verizon. Eligible with a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan, you'll be saving a massive $829 on device costs here. In addition, the carrier is also throwing in six months of Apple One for free and an iPad 10.9. Note, however, that you will need to pay for the additional accessory cellular line ($10/mo) if you want to claim the free iPad here.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $27.77 $5/mo with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple One at Verizon

And, if you're interested in the Pro models, then you'll also find great deals on the iPhone 16 Pro right now. There are two options for getting a discount on the phone here; a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan will automatically drop the price to $5/mo, but you can also trade in for a maximum rebate of up to $1,000. The trade-in will effectively cover the entire cost of the device here and you can also bundle in that free iPad and get six months of Apple One for free, as with the deal on the standard iPhone 16 above.

Google Pixel 9: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch 7 at Verizon

One of the best Verizon deals on the entire site right now is on the Google Pixel 9 - an excellent Android flagship that's available for just $5/mo alongside a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan right now. As an additional bonus, you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 7 alongside your device right now ($5/mo extra for the smartwatch line). Note, if you'd prefer to trade in, then you can instead get up to $1,000 off the excellent Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Verizon 5G home internet: $200 gift card and 12-month Disney Bundle at Verizon

Verizon's deals don't just cover mobile devices - it also has great options for those looking for home internet. The 5G Home Plus plan in particular comes with a generous $200 Verizon gift card, 12 months of Vix Premium, and an additional six months of the Disney Bundle for free. In addition, there are also excellent monthly discounts available for existing mobile customers who want to bundle home internet with their existing package.

Will Verizon's deals get any better this Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The standout deal this week is Verizon's promotion on the iPhone 15 Pro Max; which I personally don't think will get any better this Black Friday. You're already getting an amazing device that's still worth over $1,000 on either the Plus or Ultimate plan so the chances of this one getting any better are slim. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also officially discontinued now so it could be a good idea to pick it up before it disappears for good.

Verizon's Black Friday deals on the iPhone 16 series are more complicated to predict. It's unlikely that the carrier will alter its discounts on any of the devices or plan criteria, but the carrier could throw in even more freebies to sweeten the deal. For example, last year's sale had a free iPad 10.2 and a free Apple Watch SE alongside the iPhone 15 series. If you're willing to pay the extra per month for the various accessory cellular lines, then it's not a bad idea to wait it out until Black Friday.

