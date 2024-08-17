This is my favorite Google Pixel 9 deal - free device, a storage upgrade, AND gift card

There's a new range of Google Pixel 9 devices available to preorder this week, complete with some superb deals for early adopters. One retailer has a clear edge over the others right now, though, if you're looking for outright value.

Surprisingly, it's Best Buy. Right now, the retailer's compelling combination of trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off, a free storage upgrade, and a gift card of up to $200 in value is pretty much unbeatable. This is a serious line-up of deals and not to be missed if you're looking to get as much value as possible with your upgrade.

This particular deal applies to the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL - with the cheaper devices having a slightly smaller gift card and rebate up for grabs. In short, you can get every single device in the range for free here if your trade-in is valued high enough.

Even better still, this Google Pixel 9 deal at Best Buy is for truly unlocked devices, which means you can pick and choose what cell phone plan to pair up with your phone. Want to go for a cheaper prepaid plan? No worries - you're not tied into the usual 36-month unlimited plan at one of the bigger carriers unless you want to be.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 series: save up to $1,099 with trade-in, plus get a free gift card of up to $200 in value at Best Buy

You can get multiple devices in the latest Pixel 9 series for free if you have an eligible device to trade in at Best Buy today. The retailer will also throw in a free gift card of up to $200 to use across the store. You can put it towards the new Pixel Watch 3 if you want or spend it on any of the vast tech offers available at Best Buy.

Is it worth upgrading to the Pixel 9?

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

New XL-sized Pro model

Tensor G4 chipset

Refreshed design

Display, camera, and battery improvements

If you like Pixel phones - yes! There's no doubt that the Pixel 9 series is the biggest jump-up in Google's range of smartphones since the 6th generation of devices. Not only do they feature the latest chipsets and innovative new AI features, but they've also received a nice design refresh.

You can check out our newly published Google Pixel 9 review, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review pages to see a full rundown of these excellent flagship devices. Note that these are still hands-on initial reviews as of writing, although you can still get a good gauge of what we think about the devices.

