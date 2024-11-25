I've looked through literally hundreds of Pixel 9 deals and this one is still my favorite

The annual Black Friday sales offer some incredible choices to upgrade to a shiny new Google Pixel 9 right now but there's one deal that's my personal favorite.

Over at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile, you can currently get the Pixel 9 for just $399 (was $799) upfront without the need for a trade-in. While you need to be a new customer and buy a plan, the carrier will also throw in a full year of unlimited data for $180 on top - which equates to just $15 per month.

It's the combination of a massive upfront discount and cheap unlimited plan that make this one of the best Black Friday phone deals currently available, in my opinion. Compared to an equivalent deal at one of the major carriers, you save a huge amount on the unlimited plan in particular - and bag one of the best Android flagships currently available on the cheap. Definitely worth considering if you're looking for a phone in the annual Black Friday deals!

Mint Mobile Black Friday Pixel 9 deal

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

This isn't a new promotion but Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is easily my favorite prepaid option in the build-up to Black Friday. Right now the carrier is giving new customers a massive $400 price cut on this awesome flagship device as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's the cheapest possible price you can get for the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile so I highly recommend checking this one out if you're looking for a cost-effective plan and phone combo.

As one of the better prepaid carriers on the market right now, this is a great opportunity to try out Mint Mobile and break away from those extremely pricey post-paid unlimited plans at the major carriers.

There are a few other deals available at the carrier right now - such as a second line free for three months when you switch from AT&T or Verizon - but this deal on the Pixel 9 is a real standout in my books.

Technically, the device is unlocked after 12 months here so you're not locked into Mint in the long term if you'd like to switch up your plan down the line. Again, this pales in comparison to the two to three-year unlimited data plans at other carriers so that's another major selling point of this particular deal.

