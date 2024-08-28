Come on Barbie, let's go party! The Barbie Flip Phone is finally here

Nokia manufacturer Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has announced that the long-awaited Barbie Flip Phone is available in the UK from today, August 28.

According to The Verge, US customers will be able to pre-order the phone from September 23, with the first units shipping on October 1, while ChannelNews reports that Barbie fans in Australia can pre-order it from September 5.

The new feature phone sports a 2.8-inch inner screen, a 0.3MP camera with flash, and a 1.77-inch clock display on the mirrored outer surface.

Priced at $129 / £99 / AU$199, the special-edition phone comes with a whole load of accessories to help you live your best Barbie life. These include a jewelry box, two swappable front covers, a lanyard with charms, a sheet of stickers, and a cleaning cloth. Nearly everything is, of course, in a fabulous shade of pink.

(Image credit: HMD)

The Barbie Phone comes loaded with other iconic features like glow-in-the-dark buttons, a special beach-themed Malibu edition of Snake, and some secret software easter eggs. It even says “Hi Barbie!” when you boot it up. If that doesn’t make you feel like Barbie, we don’t know what will.

However, those looking to share their Kenergy with friends should keep in mind that HMD’s feature phones really do focus on calling and texting rather than social media.

The Barbie Flip Phone appears to be a special take on HMD’s Nokia 2660 Flip, and as such offers limited access to social media and other apps – there’s no Instagram, TikTok, or X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, those looking to enjoy the Barbie movie’s star-studded soundtrack will have to load up a microSD card or call in to their local radio station for their fix of Dua Lipa or Charli XCX, as the only music options are an MP3 player or FM radio.

(Image credit: HMD)

In recent years, HMD has pivoted towards marketing its feature phones as a stress-free alternative to always-connected smartphones. The Finnish company promotes its phones as having long battery lives and strong durability, and even brands the Barbie Phone as a “real phone – without social media”.

For longtime fans and those called back to Barbie by last year’s blockbuster alike, a back-to-basics shot of Y2K style could be just what Doctor Barbie ordered.

UK buyers looking for a modern flip phone sans Barbie branding can find the 2660 Flip on sale right now for £49.99 (though we can’t imagine missing out on Malibu Snake).

We wonder if HMD also has an Oppenheimer phone on the way to complement this collaboration and cash in on last year’s massive ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon. Here's hoping.

If you’re interested in taking a digital detox, you can find out how one of our writers got on when they used a dumb phone for a week.