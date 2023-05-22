Will there be Max deals on Memorial Day 2023? Here’s what to expect

The Memorial Day 2023 sales are fast approaching – and, just like Black Friday and Prime Day, we suspect you'll be on the hunt for some amazing deals.

Ordinarily, such not-to-be-missed discounts extend to the world's best streaming services, including Hulu and HBO Max, whose various subscription plans have been reduced (albeit temporarily) during sales periods over the last few years.

That might not be the case, though, where the latter is concerned this year. Why? Because HBO Max no longer exists. It's been replaced by Max, Warner Bros Discovery's (WBD) new super streamer, which officially launched on May 23 and combines the best of HBO Max and Discovery Plus' extensive back catalogs. Want to know more? Read our article on the seven biggest things you need to know about Max.

Max sees HBO Max and Discovery Plus' libraries merged into one (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

So, what does the arrival of HBO Max's successor mean for potential Max-based discounts? Can we expect WBD to reduce the price of Max's three subscription tiers for Memorial Day 2023? Or will you still be forced to pay (ahem) the Max-imum fee?

Firstly, the short answer: at the time of writing, there are no confirmed savings to be had on Max over Memorial Day weekend. WBD hasn't stated whether a Max discount deal is coming, so right now, you should expect to pay top dollar for the best Max shows, best Max movies, and best Max documentaries if you're considering signing up.

But that doesn't mean there won't be deals! In recent years, the entertainment behemoth has slashed the price of HBO Max's three subscription plans for Memorial Day. In 2022, WBD tried to entice new users to sign up for an HBO Max account with the 16% saving. Not a sizeable discount, admittedly. But, in the cost of living crisis era where consumers are being more cautious with what they spend their money on, every little helps.

The biggest streaming companies have made things far more competitive from a price point perspective, too, with some occasionally reducing the price of their plans to encourage customers to sign up.

All four seasons of hit TV show Succession will be available on Max on launch day. (Image credit: HBO)

Okay, so based on previous years, you might expect to see Max discounted for Memorial Day 2023, right? It's possible. WBD wants you to sign up to its new streaming platform if you're not already an HBO Max and/or Discovery Plus member. Making the service much more appealing by slashing the prices of its Ad-Lite ($9.99 per month), Ad Free ($15.99 per month), and Ultimate Ad Free ($19.99 a month) plans, too, would help massively.

That all said, I can't see WBD shaving many dollars or cents off any of its Max-based subscription tiers. In my eyes, the problem is two-fold: the service's official launch, and the recently celebrated (if you can really say it was) National Streaming Day.

As I mentioned earlier, Max debuts on Tuesday, May 23. That's only four days before Memorial Day 2023 weekend rolls around. It seems like it wouldn't be in the company's best interests to immediately reduce the price of each Max plan, angering people who signed up at launch just days before.

Sure, that contradicts what I said earlier about WBD attempting to persuade new users by lowering Max's price points. But why, upon the official reveal of Max, would WBD announce how much it'll cost, only to discount it by a few dollars less than 100 hours after it debuts?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods makes its streaming debut when Max launches. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Furthermore, HBO Max was only discounted this past weekend (May 20 and 21) for National Streaming Day. WBD's soon-to-be-extinct streamer was given a 20% discount on its pre-pay offer (find out more in our best streaming deals guide for May 2023), which represented decent value for money. Check out how Max and HBO Max's prices stack up against their competitors in our Max price guide, too.

Unless WBD carries that saving over to Memorial Day 2023, it would be strange for the company to offer two different deals – on separate services, no less – in the space of seven days. WBD is one of the biggest entertainment studios around, but it wouldn't make sense from a business standpoint to do that.

For me, then, the chances of seeing any Max-based deals in time for Memorial Day are close to zero. Of course, WBD could surprise us all, which would make me look rather silly. Even so, I'd be happy to be proven wrong if it means users get a great deal on Max, especially with the sheer amount of quality content on offer. I've reached out to WBD to find out if there'll be any Max savings to be had, too, and I'll update this article if I hear back.

For more Max-based coverage, you can read about what will be joining the likes of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Succession, and The Last of Us TV show when Max launches in our seven unmissable new movies and shows to stream on Max on launch day guide.