Freeverse Postman review

Postman makes little virtual postcards on your iPhone, and lets you share them using Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, email and more.

You can snap a shot with your iPhone's camera, load up a saved photo – or choose from a small catalogue of stock landmark shots – or even grab your current location on a map in Map, Satellite or Hybrid view, and then add some text.

Flip it over onto the back and you can write in a message; you can also disable the front or back. The UI is lovely, and there's a range of themes you can add. Changing the text size, style and colour is easy, but at the moment you can't resize images – coming soon, though.

It's easy to share your cards too, though there's currently no way directly to send via MMS; you have to save it as a photo, then MMS that instead.

Follow TechRadar reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview