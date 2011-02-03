ARCTIC K381 Keyboard review

A no-frills keyboard that provides style and good function but don't expect much else

The first keyboard produced by ARCTIC, the K381, manages to impress with its minimalist design and its mimicking of the made-famous-by-Apple chiclet key design.

At just over ten pounds it's also going to be hard to criticise on a cost basis.

No matter how you look at it the ARCTIC K381 keyboard has a lot going for it. If you're looking to add a keyboard to a new low-cost system, replace an existing broken keyboard or you just want a spare one hanging around it seems ideal.

With 111 keys - we counted them - and a full numeric keypad all contained in a slimline, lightweight and compact design it has everything you could possibly want in a budget keyboard.

If you're not already considering it then let's take a closer look at how well it performs and the build quality.