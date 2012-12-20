It's Apple v Google in the latest thermonuclear issue of tech.

The latest issue of tech. has hit the newsstand and this week the focus is on the 'thermonuclear' war between Google and Apple.

It was two years ago that the now sadly-departed Steve Jobs publicly stated his desire to take on Android because it was a 'stolen' product - but has the battle since become a minor skirmish?

Tech. Associate Editor James Stables explains: "We look at how the battle has changed, with Android's unprecedented success and the Apple Maps debacle.

Instafurore

"Plus, there's all the reaction from Instagram's terms and conditions gaffe and round up the best tech articles of the week," he adds.

"We also look at Yahoo's last attempt to turn around its fortunes and feature the biggest and best tech reviews."

Of course, for anyone that has checked out the mag you will also be getting all the interactive and regular awesomeness that you are accustomed to, and there's still the option of getting five issues free when you sign up for a subscription.

